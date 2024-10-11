American woman says: "South Africans are built different"
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Yes, we are...
Of late, we have heard many Americans who have visited our humble abode share their insights into their experiences while travelling or staying in South Africa.
Some of their opinions and insights have been refreshing, but other times, not so much. At the centre of it all, hearing the 'frankness' of any traveller's thoughts while travelling through South Africa is humbling.
An American woman who was visiting South Africa shared her experience at a club somewhere in SA. She doesn't mention where she stayed, but she said, "South Africans are built differently."
From the looks of her account, she seemed to have visited Cape Town.
She went on to say that a South African guy spoke to her in dialect, and when she didn't understand him, he was a bit spicy with her. (That sounds about right.)
He complimented her and flirted after establishing that she was not South African and from the US. She politely thanked him and told him she had a boyfriend, but this oke didn't stop there; he saw his chance and went for it.
Even after seeing her boyfriend, he still asked her for her number... it's the confidence for us.
We can proudly admit that we are natural go-getters, and nothing in this world will stop us from pursuing our goals. Some might see this trait as a negative trait, but we choose to embrace it.
Check out her video on TikTok.
@michaella_henry 🇿🇦 South Africa travel stories #travelthrowback #southafrica #american #travel ♬ original sound - Michaella | Integrative Travel
Image Courtesy of TikTok
