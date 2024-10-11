American woman says: "South Africans are built different"

Of late, we have heard many Americans who have visited our humble abode share their insights into their experiences while travelling or staying in South Africa.

Some of their opinions and insights have been refreshing, but other times, not so much. At the centre of it all, hearing the 'frankness' of any traveller's thoughts while travelling through South Africa is humbling.

An American woman who was visiting South Africa shared her experience at a club somewhere in SA. She doesn't mention where she stayed, but she said, "South Africans are built differently."

From the looks of her account, she seemed to have visited Cape Town.