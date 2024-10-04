OPINION: Mechanics share SA's most reliable cars
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Mechanics from a service shop in Cape Town share what they think is the most reliable car in South Africa.
Many cars are on the market these days, and as much as it may seem natural to be attracted toward the new names, it can't hurt to get some advice before making your selection.
That should be said about any big purchase you are making. Do your research and get advice from various industry professionals to make an informed decision.
Many people in the market for a new car might be interested to know that a group of mechanics in Cape Town have been quite vocal about the reliability of their 'vehicle of choice in South Africa'.
Earlier this year, we saw the top fifteen car brands that sold the most cars in South Africa for April, as per the Automotive Business Council/Naamsa. Surprisingly, the 'most reliable car in South Africa', as per these mechanics, was not included on this list.
Check out the list here.
The Boys South Africa interviewed these mechanics and asked them what they thought the most reliable car in South Africa was, and many of them shared the same opinion. They said Toyota and Honda.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@theboyssouthafrica Mechanics most reliable car?🇿🇦 #southafrica #capetown #car #cars #toyota #mechanic #honda ♬ original sound - theboyssouthafrica
Ané Albertse from AutoTrader shared her view on the topic recently, saying: "Choosing a Lexus or a Toyota should set your mind at ease if reliability is a major concern. Personally, I would also consider the Korean brands like Hyundai and Kia. I would probably avoid cars that are popular with hijackers if I lived in an area where this type of crime is prevalent."
