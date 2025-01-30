 Toddler uses the furniture as his canvas
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Honey, we love your drawing but crayons are not for sofas.

A little boy looking excited about drawing on the couch
A little boy looking excited about drawing on the couch/Instagram Screenshot/gracekaage

No interrogation was needed for this little boy, who proudly showed off his colouring to his mother. Of course, at this age, kids don’t always think things through, and sometimes parents learn the hard way.

This time, the heartache came courtesy of bespoke furniture – turned into bespoke art after a toddler got his hands on it. 

Grace Kaage, a third-generation real estate professional passionate about property, architecture, and interior design, received a harsh reminder that kids have their unique version of interior design

She shared a video showing how her son turned their furniture into his canvas, with red as his colour of choice.

Watch the video below courtesy of Instagram

Kids may absorb everything like sponges, but we still have to remind them (repeatedly) of what they shouldn’t be doing – it’s a bit like a broken record; repetition is key.

Kaage expressed how she may never recover from this and asked for some cleaning hacks. 

There are several ways to remove crayon marks from your sofa:

1. Use a damp towel to wipe off the crayon marks and then clean the area with dishwashing liquid.

2. Use nail polish remover (though with Kaage's light-coloured sofa, we're not sure how effective this will be).

3. Use a magic eraser sponge or call in a professional cleaner for the job.

Image Courtesy of Instagram

