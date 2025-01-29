This carpentry shop in Ghana builds fantastical coffins

Africa is well-known for its uniqueness, but it’s also the continent that challenges the world to view Africans in a new light. Far more than just a place of farming or famine, Africa is a hub of creativity, with its people expressing this through their work.

A Ghanaian carpenter recently shared a glimpse of his exceptional craft with the world on social media, after British actor Michael Dapaah visited his shop.

In a video, Dapaah highlighted his experience at a one-of-a-kind carpentry shop in Ghana, filled with brightly coloured and uniquely shaped coffins. These aren't your typical coffins – they're bold and artistic, boasting colours and shapes you probably wouldn't expect.

In one instance, we saw a taxi driver seated inside a taxi-shaped coffin at his funeral the day before. And that was just the beginning of the many extraordinary creations this carpenter is capable of.