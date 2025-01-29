This carpentry shop in Ghana builds fantastical coffins
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This might be the most comical and celebrated way to plan a funeral.
Africa is well-known for its uniqueness, but it’s also the continent that challenges the world to view Africans in a new light. Far more than just a place of farming or famine, Africa is a hub of creativity, with its people expressing this through their work.
A Ghanaian carpenter recently shared a glimpse of his exceptional craft with the world on social media, after British actor Michael Dapaah visited his shop.
In a video, Dapaah highlighted his experience at a one-of-a-kind carpentry shop in Ghana, filled with brightly coloured and uniquely shaped coffins. These aren't your typical coffins – they're bold and artistic, boasting colours and shapes you probably wouldn't expect.
In one instance, we saw a taxi driver seated inside a taxi-shaped coffin at his funeral the day before. And that was just the beginning of the many extraordinary creations this carpenter is capable of.
Erico Carpentry Shop is described as an "expert in woodcraft and fantasy coffins". While this may not be the type of purchase most people anticipate, it certainly offers a truly unique and creative way to celebrate someone's life.
When asked about the inspiration behind the coffin designs, the man – presumably Erico himself – explains that that shape depends on the person's occupation.
For example, a footballer might be sent off in a sneaker-shaped coffin, while someone who worked at a brewery could have a coffin in the shape of a beer bottle. There's even a chilli-shaped coffin – perhaps for a chilli farmer?
You catch the drift.
Watch as Dapaah explores the carpentry shop – courtesy of Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/DFDtlFcO8-k/
If you want to see more of his fantastical designs, have a look at Erico's Instagram page.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
