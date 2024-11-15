Little boy trying to teach mom, "Phank You" not thank you

We encourage our kids to say thank you and please daily as a part of a good upbringing. It signifies good manners when saying thank you and please, and it makes a difference when someone on the other side hears these words.

As our kids grow, we want to equip them with the tools to lead happy and fulfilling lives. Part of that is teaching them how to show gratitude.

Watching a little boy show gratitude for his mother after she gave him a yoghurt cup was amusing. But it wasn't his gratitude that piqued our attention, instead, it was the way he said 'Thank you '.