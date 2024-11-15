Little boy trying to teach mom, "Phank You" not thank you
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It was the cute head tilt and him teaching his mother the phonetic sound of 'P' that sold us on saying 'phank you'...
It was the cute head tilt and him teaching his mother the phonetic sound of 'P' that sold us on saying 'phank you'...
We encourage our kids to say thank you and please daily as a part of a good upbringing. It signifies good manners when saying thank you and please, and it makes a difference when someone on the other side hears these words.
As our kids grow, we want to equip them with the tools to lead happy and fulfilling lives. Part of that is teaching them how to show gratitude.
Watching a little boy show gratitude for his mother after she gave him a yoghurt cup was amusing. But it wasn't his gratitude that piqued our attention, instead, it was the way he said 'Thank you '.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@zuluboy129 ♬ original sound - Zuluboy
Read more: The benefits of practising gratitude
The way he said 'Phank you' so convincingly was priceless. This moment is etched into our memories heartwarmingly, and we are sure his mother felt the same way.
It is such fun to see how kids willingly take on the role of teacher, and their confidence in knowing that their version of saying things is correct is inspiring.
He amused many social media users, who also had a good laugh about it.
- "When he said "say phe" I lost it."
- "Who else is here for “ say PHE”."
- "We've been saying it wrong this whole time."
- "Not him teaching you."
- "Teacher said it's "Phank You"!"
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Spaza Shop saga has SPAR distinguishing product dates
Amidst the many raids of spaza shops around South Africa where authoriti...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.Danny Guselli 2 hours ago