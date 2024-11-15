 Little boy trying to teach mom, "Phank You" not thank you
Updated

It was the cute head tilt and him teaching his mother the phonetic sound of 'P' that sold us on saying 'phank you'...

A young child tilts his head and holds a yoghurt in hand
A young child tilts his head and holds a yoghurt in hand/TikTok Screenshot/zuluboy129

We encourage our kids to say thank you and please daily as a part of a good upbringing. It signifies good manners when saying thank you and please, and it makes a difference when someone on the other side hears these words. 

As our kids grow, we want to equip them with the tools to lead happy and fulfilling lives. Part of that is teaching them how to show gratitude

Watching a little boy show gratitude for his mother after she gave him a yoghurt cup was amusing. But it wasn't his gratitude that piqued our attention, instead, it was the way he said 'Thank you '. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@zuluboy129

♬ original sound - Zuluboy

The way he said 'Phank you' so convincingly was priceless. This moment is etched into our memories heartwarmingly, and we are sure his mother felt the same way. 

It is such fun to see how kids willingly take on the role of teacher, and their confidence in knowing that their version of saying things is correct is inspiring. 

He amused many social media users, who also had a good laugh about it. 

  • "When he said "say phe" I lost it."
  • "Who else is here for “ say PHE”."
  • "We've been saying it wrong this whole time."
  • "Not him teaching you."
  • "Teacher said it's "Phank You"!"

Image Courtesy of TikTok

