A toddler love story that started at the gate

There's something really special – and cute – about kids who aren't afraid to share their love for the opposite sex.

We love stories that show what was and then progress to how things are going... One mother, happy to air her baby girl's laundry on social media, showed us how her daughter has harnessed her natural charm from a young age. Even in nappies, this little one isn’t shy about showing interest in the opposite sex! The video captures the baby girl standing at the gate, seemingly deep in conversation with a little boy who doesn't look much older than her. It's a moment that feels like the start of a sweet love story – one that might grow into something more as the two get older.



There's something positively charming about watching love blossom from friendship, and perhaps that’s exactly why this mother decided to capture the moment on video. In the first part of the video, the little girl’s mother playfully calls out to her, saying, "Hey, wena! Wajola? [Hey, you! Are you dating now? Or… are you seeing this boy?]" The mother, known as Simply Belo on TikTok, then shares an update on this budding love story. In the video, her toddler is seen standing at the gate, eagerly waiting for her friend. At one point, it even looks like she intentionally drops her water bottle outside the gate – perhaps as a clever ploy to get her "friend" to pick it up for her.

It seems this young lady has mastered the iconic "Bend and Snap" move from 'Legally Blonde' without even trying! Interestingly, the boy in the first part of the video isn’t the same as the one in the second. Ladies, it looks like we have a natural-born boy whisperer on our hands. Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.



Image Courtesy of TikTok