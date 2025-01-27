Wife asks: What is wrong with men?

A popular social media influencer shares how her husband sent their kids to school with their pasta lunches packed in Ziploc bags.

A popular social media influencer shares how her husband sent their kids to school with their pasta lunches packed in Ziploc bags.

Moms and dads definitely have their own unique approaches to parenting – it’s just a fact of life. And let’s be honest, pointing out those differences can sometimes spark a heated debate! But at the heart of it all, parenting comes from a place of love, with the kids’ best interests always front and centre. Popular American social media influencer Sheena Melwani shared a hilarious video highlighting one of those key differences. The video was lighthearted but so relatable.

In the video, Melwani shares that her husband was responsible for getting the kids ready for school. His solution for packing their lunches? Ziploc bags – because he couldn't find their thermoses (food flasks). Now, that might’ve been fine if he was sending sandwiches, but he packed pasta. Yes, pasta in Ziploc bags! Can you even imagine? How on earth did he think the kids were supposed to eat that? The funniest part is that he defended his choice, even though it took his wife a few seconds to find the thermoses in the kitchen cupboards. Laughing through the chaos, Melwani jokingly asked, "What is wrong with men?"

