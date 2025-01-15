Ons weet nie wat Dricus weet nie! UFC Champion gets engaged

Dricus du Plessis liked Vasti so he put a ring on her!

In a romantic birthday surprise, Dricus du Plessis got down on one knee and popped the question to his gorgeous girlfriend, Vasti Spiller... And she said yes!



The loved-up couple, who've been inseparable for over a year, shared the special moment on social media. Vasti posted a sweet clip of the proposal, captioning it, "'No longer two, but one' – Mark 10:8." The pair's love story is one for the books! Vasti gushed about their first anniversary, saying Dricus makes her feel like she's experiencing a "new beginning" and that she wants to spend forever with her "hungry heart".

Here's what some social media users had to say.



misssafandom: "So so so soooo baie geluk julle 2! 🥹 [Congratulations you two!] The cutestttt, two national treasures- Vasti the bride loadingggg EEEEK🙌" kay_marx: "Baie geluk Vas❤️ jy verdien al die geluk in die wereld!" [Congratulations Vas, you deserve all the happiness in the world!]

mishzedv: "Brilliant news!!!!! So so happy for you guys ❤️ here’s to many beautiful years together, to loving each other through thick and thin! Sending much love to you both 💕"

Congratulations to the happy couple!

East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

Image courtesy of Instagram