Ons weet nie wat Dricus weet nie! UFC Champion gets engaged

Ons weet nie wat Dricus weet nie! UFC champ proposes to love
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Dricus du Plessis liked Vasti so he put a ring on her!
Dricus du Plessis liked Vasti so he put a ring on her!
In a romantic birthday surprise, Dricus du Plessis got down on one knee and popped the question to his gorgeous girlfriend, Vasti Spiller... And she said yes!
The loved-up couple, who've been inseparable for over a year, shared the special moment on social media. Vasti posted a sweet clip of the proposal, captioning it, "'No longer two, but one' – Mark 10:8."
The pair's love story is one for the books! Vasti gushed about their first anniversary, saying Dricus makes her feel like she's experiencing a "new beginning" and that she wants to spend forever with her "hungry heart".
Here's what some social media users had to say.
misssafandom: "So so so soooo baie geluk julle 2! 🥹 [Congratulations you two!] The cutestttt, two national treasures- Vasti the bride loadingggg EEEEK🙌"
kay_marx: "Baie geluk Vas❤️ jy verdien al die geluk in die wereld!" [Congratulations Vas, you deserve all the happiness in the world!]
mishzedv: "Brilliant news!!!!! So so happy for you guys ❤️ here’s to many beautiful years together, to loving each other through thick and thin! Sending much love to you both 💕"
Congratulations to the happy couple!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Instagram
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
How should you actually store your toothbrush?
Did you know that storing your toothbrush in a dry, well-ventilated area...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Ons weet nie wat Dricus weet nie! UFC champ proposes to love
Dricus du Plessis liked Vasti so he put a ring on her!Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago