Rachel Kolisi teaches us self-love this New Year
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
Rachel Kolisi welcomed the new year with self-love, in a heartfelt TikTok video of her recent solo-trip to Botswana.
South African businesswoman and mom, Rachel Kolisi, recently shared a video of her dreamy Botswana solo-retreat on TikTok. She ushered in the New Year in style while marking a new chapter in her life.
Rachel had a tough year and is currently in the process of getting divorced while adjusting to a new co-parenting lifestyle. It’s a whole new world that she’s entering and she’s putting herself first - which we LOVE!
With her kids being away from her for the first time on New Years, she decided to spoil herself. She let us on in on her much-needed escape to Botswana.
The emotional video takes us on a journey through the dazzling Botswana landscape. Rachel enjoyed days of horseback riding, basked in the beauty of the countryside before enjoying a stunning game drive exploring the African wilderness and all its attractions.
@rachelkolisi I did my dream trip this new year 🥹❤️ Thank you Botswana - you have a big piece of my heart 🇧🇼 I went with @AfricanHorseSafaris (not sponsored but had the BEST Experience) #botswana #africanhorsesafaris ♬ everything i wanted - s0ng4y0uu
Aside from being surrounded by guides and other tourists, Rachel spent most of her time alone.
It was a wholesome experience of self-care, self-love and healing.
Many intense life-changing moments that ordinary people face in private, she has had to endure in the public eye.
If there’s one thing we can all learn from Rachel this year, it’s to put ourselves first, invest in our own personal wellbeing and show ourselves love.
Main Image Credit: @rachelkolisi TikTok
