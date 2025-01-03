Rachel Kolisi teaches us self-love this New Year

South African businesswoman and mom, Rachel Kolisi, recently shared a video of her dreamy Botswana solo-retreat on TikTok. She ushered in the New Year in style while marking a new chapter in her life.



Rachel had a tough year and is currently in the process of getting divorced while adjusting to a new co-parenting lifestyle. It’s a whole new world that she’s entering and she’s putting herself first - which we LOVE!

With her kids being away from her for the first time on New Years, she decided to spoil herself. She let us on in on her much-needed escape to Botswana.

The emotional video takes us on a journey through the dazzling Botswana landscape. Rachel enjoyed days of horseback riding, basked in the beauty of the countryside before enjoying a stunning game drive exploring the African wilderness and all its attractions.