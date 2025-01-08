Winnie Khumalo's daughter mourns her death
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Rethabile Khumalo shared a heartbreaking post on social media as tributes continue to pour in for her late mother, singer Winnie Khumalo.
Rethabile Khumalo, the daughter of Afropop singer Winnie Khumalo, has taken to social media to mourn the death of her mother.
Rethabile, who is also a singer, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday.
She posted the announcement of her mother's death and captioned it 'Mama' with crying emojis.
READ: Singer Winnie Khumalo says daughter was poisoned by friend
Many celebrities such as Babes Wodumo, DJ Zinhle and Caiiro commented with comforting words. Winnie passed away on Tuesday, January 7.
The family shared the news of her passing on social media, stating that she died after a short illness. She was 51 at the time of her passing.
Following her passing, South Africa's Parliament released a statement on its website describing Winnie as a legend who has left a gap in the Afro-pop genre.
“Ms Khumalo was a legend. It fills us with great pride that she has left us some good memories of her undeniable artistic abilities. The music industry benefitted greatly from her distinct voice and songwriting ability. The afro-pop music genre is poorer with her passing," read the statement published on the site.
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie also shared his heartfelt condolences.
"On behalf of the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to her children, family, friends and the countless fans whose lives she touched. South Africa has lost a legend, but her music and contributions to our cultural tapestry will live on forever. Rest in power, Winnie Khumalo," he said in a statement.
READ: Oops! News anchor announces death of the wrong Khumalo
Image courtesy of Instagram
