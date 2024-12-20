There's a husband calling competition in the US

This might be one of the most absurd competitions we have ever witnessed...

This might be one of the most absurd competitions we have ever witnessed...

Hearing about bizarre things that occur worldwide is not unfamiliar to us. But the level of bizarre always seems to catch us off guard. Usually, a wife calling her husband is not considered entertaining, but in the state of Iowa, USA, this can be theatrical. For many years, there has been such a thing as the Iowa State Fair Husband Calling Competition. The competition has wives taking to the stage and sharing their unique ways of calling out to their husbands.

Wives calling their husbands in for dinner is an Americanised stereotype that has been repeated in the media many times over the years. It fits into the bracket of the American dream. In a world where women prepare dinner and then call their husbands to come to eat, the scenarios differ regarding what their husbands are doing. They could be working in the yard, tending to the farm animals, working on their cars, etc. You could say that this is a very biased, old-fashioned way of looking at the roles both females and males play in the family dynamic. But we too, as South Africans, have 'old-fashioned' traditions that are important to us so who are we to judge...

Read more: Wife encourages public humiliation of cheating husband

The competition is quite animated and has women bring their A-game to their performances. This year, the winner was a woman named Wendy Bryce and she was a force to be reckoned with... Watch a snippet of the competition below - courtesy of YouTube.

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of YouTube