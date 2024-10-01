Husband upset over wife's refusal to learn how to cook
What should he do? This man says his marriage is struggling because his wife does not want to learn how to cook or even help him prepare their food.
The family dynamic has changed over the years, with both men and women working to support their families. However, one tradition seems to always fall on a woman's lap—cooking.
A man took to Reddit this week to complain that his 24-year-old wife refuses to learn how to cook.
"She was raised in a family with no chores and they had a maid come clean the house. She has never learned to cook and can not boil water despite me walking her through it, she just loses patience," the 26-year-old man wrote.
He adds that he has even tried to teach her how to cook but she loses patience after two minutes. She either throws a tantrum or simply walks away.
His wife doesn't see a problem with him being the only one in the house who knows how to cook. She also does not enjoy helping him prepare the food that needs to be cooked or helping him clean up afterwards.
The man's friends gave him some interesting advice.
"I talked to some friends about it and they said if it was their significant other who never cooked they would eventually said they had to prepare their own meals if they would not help."
The situation is getting out of hand because not only does he have to do all the cooking himself, but he also has to prepare separate dishes for his wife, who is a picky eater.
"I am also the one who does the 'handyman' duties as well as take care of all the bills and yard work. I do have to give credit where credit is due and mention that she does the dishes and puts the laundry away."
Reddit users gave the man some advice on how he can handle the matter.
"You can't make your wife grow up and act like an adult but you can stop coddling her because she throws tantrums. Buy her a beginners cook, like Betty Crocker, and let her figure it out. She's used to people wiping her backside and she needs to figure out some basic life skills. What used to be cute and quirky in a relationship gets old, fast."
One person accused the man's wife of weaponising incompetence.
"Is your wife unable to function at her job? Has she ever lived alone or away from family or you? You think you're being understanding which is lovely but what you're doing is admitting she's too stupid to boil water. So, either you're with someone too stupid to boil water, or you're with someone who would rather pretend to not be able to boil water... up to you."
Do you think the man's wife is a spoiled brat for refusing to learn how to cook? Have your say in the poll above.
