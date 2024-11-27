 Wife encourages public humiliation of cheating husband
Wife encourages public humiliation of cheating husband

Updated | By East Coast Radio

You know what they say: There's nothing worse than a woman scorned...

A woman walking with a stroller and her cheating husband in the mall
A woman walking with a stroller and her cheating husband in the mall/X Screenshot/FearedBuck

A couple has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, and it is a classic example of the saying, "Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned."

In a video, we see a woman walking with a stroller accompanied by a man inside a shopping mall, who is wearing a sandwich board that reads: "I had an affair for 2 years. Ask me to tell you the deets."

"The wife wasn't afraid to call upon shoppers to mock her husband and ask him how he cheated on her. She shouted, "Cheater, Cheater, turn around for your fans; he had a two-year affair while I had his second baby." 

The clip is said to have surfaced in New York at the Walt Whitman Mall

According to the post, the two are married, and the husband had an affair for two years while his wife was pregnant with their second child. What's worse is that she reveals that their second child was a planned pregnancy. 

The exact time this occurred is unavailable but it has been going viral on social media. Many people have been commenting with their opinions. Some have said that they don't blame him for cheating, while others spoke about the shortcomings of committing adultery. 

It crossed our minds that this could have been a farce, and here we are, invested in this outrageous story. 

We can assume that this is real because a fresh banana taped to a wall was sold for $6.2-million in New York last week... and what's more outrageous than that?

Watch the video below - courtesy of X

Image Courtesy of X

