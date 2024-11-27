Wife encourages public humiliation of cheating husband
Updated | By East Coast Radio
You know what they say: There's nothing worse than a woman scorned...
You know what they say: There's nothing worse than a woman scorned...
A couple has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, and it is a classic example of the saying, "Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned."
In a video, we see a woman walking with a stroller accompanied by a man inside a shopping mall, who is wearing a sandwich board that reads: "I had an affair for 2 years. Ask me to tell you the deets."
"The wife wasn't afraid to call upon shoppers to mock her husband and ask him how he cheated on her. She shouted, "Cheater, Cheater, turn around for your fans; he had a two-year affair while I had his second baby."
The clip is said to have surfaced in New York at the Walt Whitman Mall.
According to the post, the two are married, and the husband had an affair for two years while his wife was pregnant with their second child. What's worse is that she reveals that their second child was a planned pregnancy.
The exact time this occurred is unavailable but it has been going viral on social media. Many people have been commenting with their opinions. Some have said that they don't blame him for cheating, while others spoke about the shortcomings of committing adultery.
It crossed our minds that this could have been a farce, and here we are, invested in this outrageous story.
We can assume that this is real because a fresh banana taped to a wall was sold for $6.2-million in New York last week... and what's more outrageous than that?
Watch the video below - courtesy of X.
Her husband had a 2-year affair with another woman while his wife was pregnant, so she took him to Walt Whitman Mall this morning to do this 😭 pic.twitter.com/7GtdOYJ0uE— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 23, 2024
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of X
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Last minute 'Black Friday' tips
We are looking at tips from all angles, including scams and how to get t...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
FNB, Standard Bank and others launch payment request feature
Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, and other major banks are launching a new p...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago