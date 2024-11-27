Wife encourages public humiliation of cheating husband

A couple has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, and it is a classic example of the saying, "Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned."

In a video, we see a woman walking with a stroller accompanied by a man inside a shopping mall, who is wearing a sandwich board that reads: "I had an affair for 2 years. Ask me to tell you the deets."

"The wife wasn't afraid to call upon shoppers to mock her husband and ask him how he cheated on her. She shouted, "Cheater, Cheater, turn around for your fans; he had a two-year affair while I had his second baby."

The clip is said to have surfaced in New York at the Walt Whitman Mall.