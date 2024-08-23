Man given unusual send off inside spinning taxi coffin
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The man who is said to have been a taxi or cab driver in Ghana was celebrated at his funeral in the most bizarre way...
It comes as no surprise that funerals have become over the top, just as weddings and birthdays have.
A funeral that has knocked us off our feet shows a man's body seated upright in a box coffin that resembles a taxi. The story behind his death is unknown, nor are there any details about his full identity, but it is alleged that he was a taxi cab driver.
He loved his job, hence the inspiration behind the taxi coffin.
According to the US Sun, this was "an incredible send-off which saw him propped up on a spinning mock taxi, tightly clutching the wheel".
"The body of the late man, whose identity is unknown, is placed sitting up in the open casket in Accra, Ghana's capital. The bizarre open casket then spins around on a makeshift rotating stand." (US Sun)
Music is being played as the man's body spins around and a spirited woman dances around his taxi coffin. This is not as unusual as seeing him look so lifelike inside the taxi coffin, as many cultures believe in celebrating the life of a person who is being laid to rest.
Personalised coffins or creating a spectacle honouring the person being laid to rest is a growing trend. We saw a man who loved frequenting the gym, and so they created a gym-inspired set-up at his funeral. Read here.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Would you ever want a personalised coffin? If yes, what would your coffin be?
Image Courtesy of Instagram
