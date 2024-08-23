Man given unusual send off inside spinning taxi coffin

It comes as no surprise that funerals have become over the top, just as weddings and birthdays have.

A funeral that has knocked us off our feet shows a man's body seated upright in a box coffin that resembles a taxi. The story behind his death is unknown, nor are there any details about his full identity, but it is alleged that he was a taxi cab driver.

He loved his job, hence the inspiration behind the taxi coffin.

According to the US Sun, this was "an incredible send-off which saw him propped up on a spinning mock taxi, tightly clutching the wheel".