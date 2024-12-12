Woman walks the red carpet at funeral as if it's a catwalk

There's something to be said for sharing your last wishes with your loved ones before you pass.

While this topic might seem morbid, it serves as a stark reminder to get your affairs in order while you still have time. None of us can predict when our time will come, but there's peace in knowing your plans are in place before bidding the world a final goodbye.



A New Jersey fashion designer made his last wishes known, and his funeral went viral after a model fulfilled his request in a way that truly honoured him.

