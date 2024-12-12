Woman walks the red carpet at funeral as if it's a catwalk
There's something to be said for sharing your last wishes with your loved ones before you pass.
While this topic might seem morbid, it serves as a stark reminder to get your affairs in order while you still have time. None of us can predict when our time will come, but there's peace in knowing your plans are in place before bidding the world a final goodbye.
A New Jersey fashion designer made his last wishes known, and his funeral went viral after a model fulfilled his request in a way that truly honoured him.
Fashion designer, Vernest Moore, was very clear about his vision for his funeral.
He wanted a red carpet, and last year, a viral video showed one of his close friends, a New Jersey model, honouring his last wish by modelling for him one last time.
At first, the video appears to be of a fashion show, but as the model walks down the red carpet, the casket comes into view. She turns, blows kisses to her friend, and then exits the red carpet.
While people clapped and cheered for her, celebrating Moore's last wishes, it was far from an ordinary funeral. The video sparked mixed reactions on social media – some found it amusing, while others were unsettled.
Watch the video below, which is courtesy of YouTube.
Image Courtesy of YouTube
