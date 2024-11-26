Teacher sends a farewell message to all parents
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A not-so-subtle way of telling some parents that their kids are not as perfect as they think they are...
A not-so-subtle way of telling some parents that their kids are not as perfect as they think they are...
A teacher who is always happy to share how he feels has left a 'Dear Parents' message for his students' parents.
Class parties, gifting, and farewell messages circulate on social media as the examinations and tests conclude. One teacher who was happy to wipe his hands clean of his less-than-satisfactory students, Riaan Durand, dropped the mic in his farewell message on TikTok.
He made a video addressing the parents of students who needed some guidance, letting them know that his job for 2024 is over...
Riaan addresses those parents who failed to come in for a teacher consultation when he contacted them to discuss their child's performance.
He was pretty direct in his demeanour, and there's nothing new there, he is a straightforward teacher who says it like it is. We love how direct he is, especially when he said these are the same parents who didn't believe their kids were having problems at school.
Riaan then ends by saying that he relinquishes them to their parents and wants to see what the parents have to say in the new year. He seemed confident that the parents would experience what he did...
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@riaandurand It would not be a holiday season without this video… Thank you for an incredible year on TikTok. Stay tuned for December content!! #foryou #fyp #teachersoftiktok ♬ original sound - riaandurand
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Company imposes 'no leave' policy for holidays
A notice to employees warned them not to take leave, including vacation ...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Mzansi reacts: Do car guards get tipped enough?
A man posted a video with a car guard addressing whether car owners are ...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago