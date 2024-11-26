Teacher sends a farewell message to all parents

A not-so-subtle way of telling some parents that their kids are not as perfect as they think they are...

A not-so-subtle way of telling some parents that their kids are not as perfect as they think they are...

A teacher who is always happy to share how he feels has left a 'Dear Parents' message for his students' parents. Class parties, gifting, and farewell messages circulate on social media as the examinations and tests conclude. One teacher who was happy to wipe his hands clean of his less-than-satisfactory students, Riaan Durand, dropped the mic in his farewell message on TikTok. He made a video addressing the parents of students who needed some guidance, letting them know that his job for 2024 is over...

Read more: Teacher makes learning fun with her active approach

Riaan addresses those parents who failed to come in for a teacher consultation when he contacted them to discuss their child's performance. He was pretty direct in his demeanour, and there's nothing new there, he is a straightforward teacher who says it like it is. We love how direct he is, especially when he said these are the same parents who didn't believe their kids were having problems at school. Riaan then ends by saying that he relinquishes them to their parents and wants to see what the parents have to say in the new year. He seemed confident that the parents would experience what he did...

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of TikTok