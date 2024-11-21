Teacher makes learning fun with her active approach
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It is so inspiring to see this. When a teacher makes the lessons exciting and fun for the students, it is certainly engaging...
It is so inspiring to see this. When a teacher makes the lessons exciting and fun for the students, it is certainly engaging...
As we approach the end of another year, it is bittersweet for the children who will bid farewell to their current class and teacher and move on to the next grade.
Learning has always been either super fun and engaging or redundant and monotonous. Now, no two people are the same, and we cannot expect all teachers to be the same. However, it is truly inspiring to see the teachers who share their passion with their learners.
Social media has opened up doors for educators to share their love for teaching online, thereby spreading some positivity, which is always welcomed.
One teacher who caught our attention is Nqoh Mhlongo; she is excited to teach her class and it shows.
Watch a video (courtesy of TikTok) of her teaching her class about 'verbs' aka 'the doing words'. We agree with her; her learners will likely remember what a verb is after this lesson.
What was a full-circle experience for us was seeing one of the learners' parents comment on the video, saying, "My daughter is in your class; she was practicing this at home."
@nqoh28 #young ♬ original sound - Nqoh Mhlongo
She teaches Grade 3 and got her class a cake to wish them farewell.
As we wrap up the year, parents are preparing for the new school year, and some children are going to new schools. It is both exciting and daunting. Teachers such as Nqoh make parents and learners feel a little more at ease.
Watch the video below, which has received over one-million views. In it, she teaches her class how to tell time.
Video courtesy of TikTok.
@nqoh28
Teaching Time 🥳🥳♬ original sound - Nqoh Mhlongo
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli gets personal about Mental Health
It doesn't mean if you are smiling all the time, that you are okay; some...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Caught on camera: Elephant escapes and surprises residents
An elephant escaped its park and strolled into a local neighbourhood, le...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago