Update: Teacher finds another love letter in Grade 5 class

These kids are out here growing up too quickly...

It was with great amusement that we presented a video from a teacher at a Cape Town school who shared the 'love letter' story between two of his students, Lethabo and Phenyo. Lethabo started her love letter by asking Phenyo for R10 and then shared her love for him. The love story left the teacher's Grade 5 class screaming with excitement. Proof that school isn't for the dull; there's always something to keep you entertained. If not a charismatic teacher then classmates who are in love (or who think they are...).

It was innocent if anything, and the teacher's antics in reading the letter in front of the entire class might have taught them to focus more on their schoolwork and less on love notes. The teacher went on to read the very long love letter that Phenyo wrote in reply to Lethabo's initial letter. Phenyo is no stranger to love letters; he expressed himself very well for a young man. He shared how he was disappointed that despite promising to meet him at the grounds, Lethabo didn't show up, and how he would be visiting her at her home during the weekend. Watch the video below from TikTok.

Of course, the letter entertained Mzansi, and many people were happy to share their comments on the great Grade 5 love letter saga: "That's my son phenyo bethuna and he got a detention and lied that he was making noise."

"I just discovered a couple from my class this week. They’ve been together since Jan and iqanda gets R1 every day."

"The lyrics of the song at the end of the letter I give up."

"I'm so invested...Phenyo and Lethabo are the future..."

"I Love that he said he doesn’t have the money now but he’ll make sure he gives her once he has it ! Focused!"

"Phenyo is a gentleman, his honesty is a top notch."

Image Courtesy of TikTok