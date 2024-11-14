58 and Fabulous! Halle Berry's face card is lethal
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"I pray I look this good at 58." Social media users are mesmerised by Halle Berry's latest pictures.
"I pray I look this good at 58." Social media users are mesmerised by Halle Berry's latest pictures.
Can Halle Berry point us in the direction of the fountain of youth? The 58-year-old Oscar winner has the internet talking after sharing a selfie that shows her ageing like fine wine.
Halle took to Instagram to share a close-up picture of her makeup for a recent event. "My son would say, 'Tonight I was cooking,'" she captioned the snap.
Social media users agreed with her son Maceo, with many saying Halle's face card never declines, which basically means she always looks drop-dead gorgeous.
"I agree with Maceo! I thought you were someone else for a split second and don't even know who else I thought you were! Because of course it's HALLE!" one Instagram user commented.
Another user wrote: "See how you look when you stay moisturised, drink water, and mind [your] business?!"
Many commented that Halle looked much younger than her age. "Man, she looks 27. We keep ageing backwards every day."
"I pray I look this good at 58," another person said. "That ain’t 58 that’s 50-ate," a third wrote.
One person thought Halle looked like South African singer LeAnne Dlamini. "Quickly, I thought this was you @iamleanned," she said.
LeAnne replied: "Yes sis!!! Things I love to hear 😂😂😂 imagine! Me looking like a whole Halle Berry 😍😍😍😍😍 She’s gorgeous!"
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Halle took the selfie shortly before walking the runway at the '1001 Seasons of Elie Saab' show in Saudi Arabia. She wore the iconic dress the designer created for her when she won an Oscar in 2002.
The 'Monster's Ball' actress became the first black woman to win 'Best Actress' at the ceremony.
"There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever! Winning an Academy Award in my @eliesaabworld gown was one of those moments for me! Thank you, Mr. Saab, for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now!" Halle wrote on Instagram.
"It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons. Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!" she added.
Other celebrities who made an appearance at the show included Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Camilla Cabello.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/Halle Berry
Show's Stories
-
Dr Devarshni Reddy explains more about World Diabetes Day
"One in nine adults have type 2 diabetes..." - Dr Devarshni Reddy.Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
From Queensburgh to India: Cricket star shines bright
Grade 11 Queensburgh High School student Siyamthanda Majozi has been sel...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago