58 and Fabulous! Halle Berry's face card is lethal

Can Halle Berry point us in the direction of the fountain of youth? The 58-year-old Oscar winner has the internet talking after sharing a selfie that shows her ageing like fine wine.

Halle took to Instagram to share a close-up picture of her makeup for a recent event. "My son would say, 'Tonight I was cooking,'" she captioned the snap.

Social media users agreed with her son Maceo, with many saying Halle's face card never declines, which basically means she always looks drop-dead gorgeous.

"I agree with Maceo! I thought you were someone else for a split second and don't even know who else I thought you were! Because of course it's HALLE!" one Instagram user commented.

Another user wrote: "See how you look when you stay moisturised, drink water, and mind [your] business?!"

Many commented that Halle looked much younger than her age. "Man, she looks 27. We keep ageing backwards every day."

"I pray I look this good at 58," another person said. "That ain’t 58 that’s 50-ate," a third wrote.

One person thought Halle looked like South African singer LeAnne Dlamini. "Quickly, I thought this was you @iamleanned," she said.

LeAnne replied: "Yes sis!!! Things I love to hear 😂😂😂 imagine! Me looking like a whole Halle Berry 😍😍😍😍😍 She’s gorgeous!"