South African shares amusing Heritage Day outfit

It's the last day of Heritage Month, and we wanted to end things with a humorous and wholesome video showing what many South Africans wore to celebrate Heritage Day with their colleagues.

As we bid farewell to a pride-filled Heritage Month, we wanted to look back on some of the fun moments shared online by South Africans when it came to celebrating our diverse heritage. We saw South Africans share videos of themselves dressed to impress with their cultural wear. Some found it fun, while others mixed and matched their outfits to represent the diversity of our shared South African heritage. First, we saw South Africans living in London gather at Big Ben, singing the South African anthem with pride as they marched together in unity. It was humbling to see this because it rings true that no matter which country a South African goes to, the South African in them will never go amiss. Watch the video courtesy of TikTok.

Then we saw this woman who took a crack at making her office staff laugh out loud when she dressed up in a stereotypical way. She is coloured, and she wore a robe with a hair bonnet, a cigarette in her hand, and, well, you will see the rest below. Many people celebrate Heritage Day by dressing in their cultural attire and gathering at their places of work to represent their heritage. It was all for fun and laughter; we can trust South Africans to crack jokes to lighten the mood. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Another TikTok from Port Elizabeth shared what she wore last year for Heritage Day and how she tried to represent her heritage as a Coloured South African. So, she did her best to fuse all the cultures into one outfit. She did admit that this wasn't a complete representation of all the cultures, but she tried her best. People loved her representation and commended her for sharing her diversity. Watch her video below, which is courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok