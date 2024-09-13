Must-visit museums in KZN

Celebrating our country's rich history, mainly within the province of KwaZulu-Natal, is essential. Not just for us as adults, but also for the younger generation.

Knowing what the people of our country faced, learning about how they lived, understanding the age of dinosaurs, and seeing militia artefacts all add value to knowing what came before us.

It provides us with a sense of knowing and understanding because how can we proceed and genuinely appreciate the state of our country without learning about what came before us?

We are sharing some museum options for you to visit in KZN:

1. Durban Natural Science Museum

This museum is housed inside an architectural wonder, The Durban City Hall in central Durban, and has been open to the public for more than 120 years.

"This museum is a hub for research, education, and conservation efforts that help us understand the Earth’s history and biodiversity. Whether you’re a scientist, a student, or curious visitor, the Durban Natural Science Museum has something to offer." (Museum Explorer)