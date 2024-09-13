Must-visit museums in KZN
Celebrating our country's rich history, mainly within the province of KwaZulu-Natal, is essential. Not just for us as adults, but also for the younger generation.
Knowing what the people of our country faced, learning about how they lived, understanding the age of dinosaurs, and seeing militia artefacts all add value to knowing what came before us.
It provides us with a sense of knowing and understanding because how can we proceed and genuinely appreciate the state of our country without learning about what came before us?
We are sharing some museum options for you to visit in KZN:
1. Durban Natural Science Museum
This museum is housed inside an architectural wonder, The Durban City Hall in central Durban, and has been open to the public for more than 120 years.
"This museum is a hub for research, education, and conservation efforts that help us understand the Earth’s history and biodiversity. Whether you’re a scientist, a student, or curious visitor, the Durban Natural Science Museum has something to offer." (Museum Explorer)
2. Old Prison Museum
The Old Prison Museum is based in Pietermaritzburg and is an official heritage site.
"The museum documents South Africa’s diverse history, from colonial times to the dawn of democratic South Africa in 1994. Fairly recently refurbished, the Old Prison Museum boasts stunning displays and interactive technology and is a world-class museum." (Museum Explorer)
3. Talana Museum
This museum is located at the base of Talana Hill on the Dundee farm. "Talana” meaning “the shelf where precious items are stored”.
"Started in 1979 to commemorate the Anglo-Zulu war, the small collection moved to the present site at the beginning of 1983. An initial 20-acre section of “Dundee” farm, bought in 1982 for the development of a museum to commemorate the centenary of Dundee, included the home and farmsteading of one of the founders of the town, the site of the first coal mining activity in this area and portion of the Talana battlefield." (Museum Explorer)
These are just three excellent museums you could visit to commemorate Heritage Month. You could visit the Museum Explorer website and search under KZN if you would like to find more museums.
There is the Bergtheil Museum, the Comrades Marathon Museum, the 1860 Heritage Museum, Hilton Station Railway Museum, The Kwa Muhle Museum, and much more.
