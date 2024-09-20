Happy School Heritage Day - What did your kids wear to school?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Today, many schools celebrated honorary Heritage Day because they can't celebrate with their friends on Tuesday.
This week, the team discussed a pressing topic on the Kiddies Hotline after coming across a TikTok video of a mother sharing her thoughts surrounding 'Heritage Day Attire'.
In the video, the mother shared that she doesn't resonate with any of the mainstream cultures in South Africa. Therefore, on some level, she felt a bit lost when finding something that represented her heritage.
She went on to say that these feelings have led her to send her kids to school today wearing Shwe Shwe-themed attire. She was very sensitive about how she addressed them and also said she hoped she wasn't offending anyone.
Watch her video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@samanthamauvis I really hope this question doesn’t offend any of my fellow South Africans 🇿🇦 #southafricantiktok #herritageday #proudlysouthafrican #fyp ♬ original sound - I am Sam
It was so inspiring to see how South Africans addressed her video and came together to support her in understanding the bigger picture.
The truth is that with all our diversity as a nation, we have our own heritage, a South African heritage that is a fusion of all the cultures that make up our country.
This is just another example of our we celebrate Ubuntu.
