Happy School Heritage Day - What did your kids wear to school?

This week, the team discussed a pressing topic on the Kiddies Hotline after coming across a TikTok video of a mother sharing her thoughts surrounding 'Heritage Day Attire'.

In the video, the mother shared that she doesn't resonate with any of the mainstream cultures in South Africa. Therefore, on some level, she felt a bit lost when finding something that represented her heritage.

She went on to say that these feelings have led her to send her kids to school today wearing Shwe Shwe-themed attire. She was very sensitive about how she addressed them and also said she hoped she wasn't offending anyone.