Expert says Heritage Day calls for embracing cultures and languages
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
As we celebrate Heritage Day, a cultural expert says honouring South Africans' distinctive and unique ethnicity is what sets our country apart and makes us a rainbow nation.
The University of Johannesburg's Gugu Mazibuko says people should use this day as an opportunity to embrace each other's diverse cultures and languages.
"Each and every ethnic group has its own identity, traditions and cultures. So, living together in a rainbow nation it requires people who are culturally sensitive to other people’s cultures, who are culturally tolerant. When we live together, we present our heritage in ways that are both tangible and intangible."
The country has 12 official languages including sign language which was added to the list last year.
READ: Food prices expected to drop
This year's Heritage Day is being commemorated under the theme "Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom."
An official programme will get underway in the Free State on Tuesday morning.
