South Africa's youngest Safari guide breaks our heritage down for us

Five-year-old Mya from Mya in the Wild Land on TikTok did the cutest video for Heritage Month.

Her video depicted what it means to be South African by highlighting everything that makes our country unique. It's not just our diversity but also our unique practices and the natural life that surrounds us.

She spoke about our languages, oceans, land, rugby, and our love for braai.

Mya is what we would like to call a unique part of our heritage; she represents the incredible Gen Alpha that is so much a part of our heritage. These kids remind us that it's okay to stand out in a crowd and that speaking your mind isn't bad if done with respect.