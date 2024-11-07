Photographer captures Durban beach rescue of tourist

We rarely take time to recognise the heroes of our beaches, our lifeguards.

Lifeguards should be added to the 'unsung heroes' list of our community. They are often placed in near-death experiences and have to defy nature's odds to help save people. A passionate photographer and videographer, Juelz, shared something of a short drama series on TikTok last month when he showed us the lifesaving efforts of Durban lifeguards. Juelz often posts videos about the Durban beach and its surroundings, and this time, he elevated his doccie/news style approach by editing his footage into three parts. He managed to capture footage of lifeguards diving into the ocean trying to locate a Canadian tourist who had been swept up in the rip currents at Durban Beachfront. Watch the first of the three videos on TikTok below:

You would've noticed how the lifeguards in the water were being pushed away from the pier due to the current. According to Juelz, the tourist was located underneath the dock, desperately trying to hold on to the pillars. In the second video, we see the tourist let go of the pillars, eventually uniting with one of the lifeguards. But they were not out of the woods yet; it seemed the current had other plans, and they were pushed further into the ocean. It was time for the rest of the team to join the rescue efforts. Watch the second video below - courtesy of TikTok.

The lifeguards set out with a boat in the third and final video. They eventually managed to save the tourist and pick up the lifeguard with him. It was scary to witness the uncertainty of the ocean. You hear stories about the unforgiving currents, but seeing them in reality is another thing. As we approach the December holidays, let's use this as an example of being safe and educating our kids and families about the dangers of swimming during the rip currents. Watch the third video below - courtesy of TikTok.

