Photographer captures Durban beach rescue of tourist

We rarely take time to recognise the heroes of our beaches, our lifeguards.
Lifeguards should be added to the 'unsung heroes' list of our community. They are often placed in near-death experiences and have to defy nature's odds to help save people.
A passionate photographer and videographer, Juelz, shared something of a short drama series on TikTok last month when he showed us the lifesaving efforts of Durban lifeguards.
Juelz often posts videos about the Durban beach and its surroundings, and this time, he elevated his doccie/news style approach by editing his footage into three parts. He managed to capture footage of lifeguards diving into the ocean trying to locate a Canadian tourist who had been swept up in the rip currents at Durban Beachfront.
Watch the first of the three videos on TikTok below:
@juelzelevatedvisualz Canadian Tourist Drowning Rescue Part 1! A fun morning at the beach quickly turned into a nightmare as a tourist is suddenly swept away by a powerful rip current, vanishing into the ocean’s depths. With lifeguards unable to locate him and the current growing stronger, the clock is ticking. Will they find him in time? Stay tuned as the tension builds in this real-life tale of survival! #Drowning #LifeguardRescue #OceanRescue #Durban #DurbanBeach #JuelzT #JuelzElevatedVisualz ♬ Suspense Cinematic - Guzer Music
You would've noticed how the lifeguards in the water were being pushed away from the pier due to the current. According to Juelz, the tourist was located underneath the dock, desperately trying to hold on to the pillars.
In the second video, we see the tourist let go of the pillars, eventually uniting with one of the lifeguards. But they were not out of the woods yet; it seemed the current had other plans, and they were pushed further into the ocean.
It was time for the rest of the team to join the rescue efforts. Watch the second video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@juelzelevatedvisualz Canadian Tourist Drowning Rescue Part 2! In the heart-pounding second chapter of this rescue saga, the tourist finally lets go of the pier’s pillars, plunging back into the unforgiving ocean. Will they overcome the ocean’s deadly grip, or is it too late? The fight for survival continues. #Drowning #LifeguardRescue #OceanRescue #Durban #DurbanBeach #JuelzT #JuelzElevatedVisualz @Juelz ✝️ ♬ original sound - Juelz Elevated Visualz
The lifeguards set out with a boat in the third and final video. They eventually managed to save the tourist and pick up the lifeguard with him.
It was scary to witness the uncertainty of the ocean. You hear stories about the unforgiving currents, but seeing them in reality is another thing.
As we approach the December holidays, let's use this as an example of being safe and educating our kids and families about the dangers of swimming during the rip currents.
Watch the third video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@juelzelevatedvisualz Canadian Tourist Drowning Rescue Part 3! In the gripping conclusion of this dramatic rescue, the situation turns critical as more lifeguards enter the water. Thrown around by the violent surf, the lifeguard and tourist face a relentless struggle against the ocean's currents. With no other option, the rescue team launches a boat, but the swells make it difficult. As the current pushes them toward the pier, hope rises. Will the lifeguards reach them in time? Watch as this life-or-death mission finally comes to a close in an inspiring act of bravery. #Drowning #LifeguardRescue #OceanRescue #Durban #DurbanBeach #JuelzT #JuelzElevatedVisualz @Juelz ✝️ ♬ original sound - Juelz Elevated Visualz
Image Courtesy of TikTok
