 Looking for accommodation in Durban near the beach? We’ve got options!
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Looking for accommodation in Durban near the beach? We’ve got options!

Updated | By East Coast Radio / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

Need accommodation near the beach in Durban? We've found a few options for you.

accommodation in Durban near the beach
accommodation in Durban near the beach / iStock

Durban is known for its beautiful beaches, year-round warm weather and vibrant culture. With the holiday season slowly creeping in, we know that finding the best accommodation near the beach (at affordable rates) is imperative.

Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment
Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment is an experience. Suncoast is truly the place to be for sun, the beach and tons of entertainment. There are a number of destinations near the stunning accommodation including uShaka Marine World and Moses Mabhida.

Durban Spa Holiday Resort
Located right on Durban's famous Golden Mile, this resort offers direct access to the beach and panoramic sea views. Prices for standard apartments start from around R900 per night. The resort also has a family-friendly vibe, with a heated pool, jacuzzi, and braai area, making it ideal for a budget-friendly holiday by the beach.

Read More: The Maritzburg Show is back and has something for everyone

Blue Waters Hotel
For those looking for a blend of affordability and comfort, the Blue Waters Hotel is a great option. Rooms offer ocean views, and it's just steps away from North Beach. Nightly rates start at around R950, with amenities such as an indoor pool, a breakfast buffet, and secure parking.

Garden Court South Beach
This well-known hotel offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean, located just a short walk from the beach. It combines budget-conscious pricing with the comfort of larger hotel chains. Rates start at approximately R1,200 per night, with free breakfast included. It’s perfect for both couples and families.

Read More: Chills & Thrills! Celebrate Halloween at The Oaks

Whether you're travelling solo, as a couple or with family, Durban’s beachfront accommodation offers a range of options to suit your needs.

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image courtesy of iStock

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.