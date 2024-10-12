Looking for accommodation in Durban near the beach? We’ve got options!

Need accommodation near the beach in Durban? We've found a few options for you.

Durban is known for its beautiful beaches, year-round warm weather and vibrant culture. With the holiday season slowly creeping in, we know that finding the best accommodation near the beach (at affordable rates) is imperative.

Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment

Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment is an experience. Suncoast is truly the place to be for sun, the beach and tons of entertainment. There are a number of destinations near the stunning accommodation including uShaka Marine World and Moses Mabhida. Durban Spa Holiday Resort

Located right on Durban's famous Golden Mile, this resort offers direct access to the beach and panoramic sea views. Prices for standard apartments start from around R900 per night. The resort also has a family-friendly vibe, with a heated pool, jacuzzi, and braai area, making it ideal for a budget-friendly holiday by the beach.

Blue Waters Hotel

For those looking for a blend of affordability and comfort, the Blue Waters Hotel is a great option. Rooms offer ocean views, and it's just steps away from North Beach. Nightly rates start at around R950, with amenities such as an indoor pool, a breakfast buffet, and secure parking. Garden Court South Beach

This well-known hotel offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean, located just a short walk from the beach. It combines budget-conscious pricing with the comfort of larger hotel chains. Rates start at approximately R1,200 per night, with free breakfast included. It’s perfect for both couples and families.

Whether you're travelling solo, as a couple or with family, Durban’s beachfront accommodation offers a range of options to suit your needs.