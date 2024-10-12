Looking for accommodation in Durban near the beach? We’ve got options!
Updated | By East Coast Radio / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
Need accommodation near the beach in Durban? We've found a few options for you.
Need accommodation near the beach in Durban? We've found a few options for you.
Durban is known for its beautiful beaches, year-round warm weather and vibrant culture. With the holiday season slowly creeping in, we know that finding the best accommodation near the beach (at affordable rates) is imperative.
Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment
Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment is an experience. Suncoast is truly the place to be for sun, the beach and tons of entertainment. There are a number of destinations near the stunning accommodation including uShaka Marine World and Moses Mabhida.
Durban Spa Holiday Resort
Located right on Durban's famous Golden Mile, this resort offers direct access to the beach and panoramic sea views. Prices for standard apartments start from around R900 per night. The resort also has a family-friendly vibe, with a heated pool, jacuzzi, and braai area, making it ideal for a budget-friendly holiday by the beach.
Blue Waters Hotel
For those looking for a blend of affordability and comfort, the Blue Waters Hotel is a great option. Rooms offer ocean views, and it's just steps away from North Beach. Nightly rates start at around R950, with amenities such as an indoor pool, a breakfast buffet, and secure parking.
Garden Court South Beach
This well-known hotel offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean, located just a short walk from the beach. It combines budget-conscious pricing with the comfort of larger hotel chains. Rates start at approximately R1,200 per night, with free breakfast included. It’s perfect for both couples and families.
Whether you're travelling solo, as a couple or with family, Durban’s beachfront accommodation offers a range of options to suit your needs.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
Can you buy a full meal for just R20 in Durban?
With only R20, Sumeran Govender attempts the impossible: creating a full...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Teenager breaks it down Amapiano style at school talent show
There's nothing quite like watching a person who loves to dance do so ou...Danny Guselli 1 day, 3 hours ago