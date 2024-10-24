eThekwini announces beaches and pools open for swimming

The eThekwini Municipality recently released an updated list of the beaches and pools open for swimming in Durban. The municipality noted that the status of these beaches and pools will be updated as and when it changes.

“You can still enjoy other recreational activities at closed beaches. You just can’t swim,” the municipality said.

As of 18 October 2024, the following beaches and swimming pools are open for swimming: