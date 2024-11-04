A 10-year-old girl saved younger child at Scottburgh hotel

When families visit resorts for leisure and entertainment, they rarely think something terrible will happen.

But as much as it might not be the first thing they think about, it is a possibility that has to be considered, especially when you have young children.

All parents should teach their children water safety before they visit a pool or beach. Educating children about the dangers of playing in the water is vital in ensuring they stay safe and have an enjoyable holiday experience.

Things like ensuring your child can swim, following the rules of the pool or beach, looking out for a lifeguard, and not overexerting yourself are essential tips when swimming.