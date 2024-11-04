 A 10-year-old girl saved younger child at Scottburgh hotel
Updated | By East Coast Radio

It's not every day that you would find a person (especially a child) risking their life to help another person.

A child holding their hand up in a swimming pool in need of help
When families visit resorts for leisure and entertainment, they rarely think something terrible will happen. 

But as much as it might not be the first thing they think about, it is a possibility that has to be considered, especially when you have young children. 

All parents should teach their children water safety before they visit a pool or beach. Educating children about the dangers of playing in the water is vital in ensuring they stay safe and have an enjoyable holiday experience. 

Things like ensuring your child can swim, following the rules of the pool or beach, looking out for a lifeguard, and not overexerting yourself are essential tips when swimming

Drowning is a dangerous reality that no one wants to think about. 

"South African mortality statistics estimate approximately 1,500 people die from drowning annually, averaging four people daily. Nearly 500 deaths, or one-third of the reported deaths, occur under the age of 10 years. In South Africa, drownings amongst the youth can be mainly attributed to unsupervised access to water sources for both recreation and other purposes." (PCMFSA)

A ten-year-old girl was the heroine of a drowning incident at a Scottburgh Hotel recently, and she was awarded a life-saving award in honour of her heroism. 

Mveloezinhle Mthembu, a grade four learner at Amanzimtoti Primary School, saw a seven-year-old girl struggling in the water at the Scottburgh Hotel and jumped into the swimming pool to help her. 

It was humbling to hear her experience of the incident. She shared on the News24 Facebook page that she was initially traumatised and scared when she saw the young girl struggling, but after jumping in to save her, she felt it was the right thing to do. 

She said,:"I was confident that jumping in to save the child was the right thing to do, to show humanity and kindness."

The young girl was rewarded for her bravery; she received a Life Saving Award from the Scottburgh Hotel. 

Image Courtesy of iStock

