Mzansi inspired by teacher who is making learning fun
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A passionate teacher creates engaged and motivated learners.
The kids are settling into their school routines, and parents have finally (we hope) found their feet with yearly events and assessment schedules.
Of course, despite all the hustle and bustle of finding your way around school and work, we're here to share our appreciation for those who spend a big chunk of the day with our kids – teachers.
It seems that more and more teachers are sharing their love for teaching on social media, and it's honestly inspiring Mzansi.
Last year, we saw a teacher share her passion with her learners using an active approach to learning about verbs, and this year, it seems we've found another teacher who is embracing this approach.
A viral video circulating on social media captures teacher Sanele Gumede in action, teaching his learners about verbs. Standing in front of the classroom’s Smart Screen, he breaks down the meaning of "verbs".
With over 1.2 million views, the video has had a positive impact on many people, highlighting the kind of teachers people love to see – those who go the extra mile to inspire their learners through creativity and enthusiasm.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@thishushezi #viral_video #viral_video_tiktok #school #school ♬ original sound - Shezi
Here are some of the comments people have left:
"During exams, you will hear them humming, trying to remember."
"That is how legacy is built."
"POV: you love your job."
"I still say teaching is a calling. This is a perfect example. There’s no way these kids are not enjoying his class. Give this man his flowers."
"This is what the education system needs. You are such a vibe."
"Now this is a teacher that’s going to keep the kids happy to go to school. Amazing work. I’m sure it must be tiring, but you are doing a fantastic job. I hope my child is in your class someday."
