'I can buy your kids a future': Pupil disses her teacher
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
A pupil told her teacher, "I can buy more than you, during an altercation that has netizens in Mzansi losing their minds
A heated moment between a student and her teacher captured in a video has left viewers stunned.
People shared their thoughts on the clip, which was shared on X, after hearing what the learner had to say to her teacher during a disagreement.
Social media users felt sorry for the teacher who was subjected to rude comments by the angry pupil.
The video, posted by VehicleTrackerz, shows the moment the student had an outburst while talking to her teacher.
During the heated exchange, she said that she could buy more than the teacher. When the teacher grabbed an exercise book and walked away, the schoolgirl remarked: "I can buy your kids their future".
Many people were unimpressed with the student's behaviour. Online users didn’t hold back as they discussed the lack of discipline among the younger generation.
Watch the video of the teacher vs student below:
Learners these days 😫 pic.twitter.com/ur8Ds9uGIA— Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) January 29, 2025
Many people also said the student's behaviour was out of pocket. "No respect, none whatsoever. Unruly," one X user wrote.
The cause of the disagreement between the student and teacher was unclear, but many people chose the teacher's side.
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
