School girls fearlessly dance into teachers' staff room

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This perfectly captures our youngest generation – fearless, funny, and full of personality.

A young school girl dancing inside the teachers staff room
A young school girl dancing inside the teachers staff room/Instagram Screenshot/everythingsamusic

As kids, stepping into the teachers' staff room or tea lounge was a big deal. It was a daunting experience for many, almost like walking into a dungeon.

But today's generation of learners is fearless, seeing the world differently. They're a force to be reckoned with.

A few young scholars recently reminded us that every moment is an opportunity to bring lightness and joy – no matter the setting or the consequences.

A video of a young school girl, barefoot and full of confidence, striding into the teachers' staff room and breaking into a comical dance has left us speechless.

The sheer audacity of this young schoolgirl is both astonishing and impressive – especially after seeing the look on the face of the male teacher, who is being called the principal.

Laughter fills the room as other teachers enjoy the moment, a stark contrast to the strict discipline of years past. 

Back in our day, this would have been unthinkable – let alone allowed to go on for this long!

Watch the amusing video from Instagram below. 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

