School girls fearlessly dance into teachers' staff room
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This perfectly captures our youngest generation – fearless, funny, and full of personality.
As kids, stepping into the teachers' staff room or tea lounge was a big deal. It was a daunting experience for many, almost like walking into a dungeon.
But today's generation of learners is fearless, seeing the world differently. They're a force to be reckoned with.
A few young scholars recently reminded us that every moment is an opportunity to bring lightness and joy – no matter the setting or the consequences.
A video of a young school girl, barefoot and full of confidence, striding into the teachers' staff room and breaking into a comical dance has left us speechless.
The sheer audacity of this young schoolgirl is both astonishing and impressive – especially after seeing the look on the face of the male teacher, who is being called the principal.
Laughter fills the room as other teachers enjoy the moment, a stark contrast to the strict discipline of years past.
Back in our day, this would have been unthinkable – let alone allowed to go on for this long!
Watch the amusing video from Instagram below.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
