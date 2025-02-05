Private school fees in SA: How much do parents need to earn?
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Want to send your kids to a top private school in SA? Here’s how much you need to earn to make it happen!
TikTok content creator @henrytheplug recently went viral for summarising an informative piece about hefty tuition fees.
Taking to the short-form video-sharing app, he explained how much you would need to earn to afford various top-performing private schools.
Quoting a BusinessTech article, he outlined the amount parents should put aside monthly to send their children to some of these top-rated private institutions.
Hilton College
Annual tuition: R420,729
Monthly salary: R233,700
Michaelhouse
Annual tuition: R392,000
Monthly salary: R217,800
St John's College
Annual tuition: R220,828
Monthly salary: R122,700
Roedean School
Annual tuition: R218,877
Monthly salary: R122,600
St Mary's School
Annual tuition: R204,140
Monthly salary: R113,400
Crawford International Sandton
Annual tuition: R202,840
Monthly salary: R112,700
St David's Marist Inanda
Annual tuition: R187,400
Monthly salary: R104,100
SAHETI School
Annual tuition: R179,625
Monthly salary: R99,800
Somerset College
Annual tuition: R163,300
Monthly salary: R90,700
Herschel Girls School
Annual tuition: R160,240
Monthly salary: R89,000
Please note: Michaelhouse and Hilton College exclusively offer boarding, which is why their fees are significantly higher compared to the other schools listed here.
He also suggested that parents should spend no more than 10 to 15% of their yearly income on private school fees.
