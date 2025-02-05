 Private school fees in SA: How much do parents need to earn?
Private school fees in SA: How much do parents need to earn?

Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

Want to send your kids to a top private school in SA? Here’s how much you need to earn to make it happen!

TikTok content creator @henrytheplug recently went viral for summarising an informative piece about hefty tuition fees.

Taking to the short-form video-sharing app, he explained how much you would need to earn to afford various top-performing private schools.

Quoting a BusinessTech article, he outlined the amount parents should put aside monthly to send their children to some of these top-rated private institutions.

Hilton College

  • Annual tuition: R420,729

  • Monthly salary: R233,700

Michaelhouse

  • Annual tuition: R392,000

  • Monthly salary: R217,800

St John's College

  • Annual tuition: R220,828

  • Monthly salary: R122,700

Roedean School

  • Annual tuition: R218,877

  • Monthly salary: R122,600

St Mary's School

  • Annual tuition: R204,140

  • Monthly salary: R113,400

Crawford International Sandton

  • Annual tuition: R202,840

  • Monthly salary: R112,700

St David's Marist Inanda

  • Annual tuition: R187,400

  • Monthly salary: R104,100

SAHETI School

  • Annual tuition: R179,625

  • Monthly salary: R99,800

Somerset College

  • Annual tuition: R163,300

  • Monthly salary: R90,700

Herschel Girls School

  • Annual tuition: R160,240

  • Monthly salary: R89,000

Please note: Michaelhouse and Hilton College exclusively offer boarding, which is why their fees are significantly higher compared to the other schools listed here.

He also suggested that parents should spend no more than 10 to 15% of their yearly income on private school fees.

@henrytheplug

♬ original sound - Success Inspiration Academy

East Coast Drive / ECR Images

Image courtesy of iStock

