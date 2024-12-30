Long queues during the Festive Season
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Are you a queuer during the Festive Season or not?
Standing in a line or queue is a big question mark for many people.
It is often inevitable whether that is the line at Home Affairs, the bank, a grocery or retail store, your licence renewal, etc. But these are all required, you don't have much choice in standing in these queues. You require a service or an item and, therefore, must stand in these queues.
But during the holidays, there's a choice for people. You can either stand in that queue to get into a restaurant, pool, theme park, amusement park, or tourist attraction. The question here is, how invested are you?
Some might save themselves the bother and give up before even trying, and we have to raise our hands up for those types of folks.
For us, the Festive Season has nothing to do with wasting time in a queue but savouring each experience. Of course, if you are invested, there must be a valid reason. People in South Africa are all about standing in lines/queues.
Maybe the mentality behind it is gaining a return on their time investment, but that's not always guaranteed in our books. If you are a tourist, and it's part of your bucket list, we can support that, but not so much.
The people of Cape Town are taking queues seriously this festive season. We say this after seeing a video that showed what is said to be 1,000 people waiting in line to enter Table Mountain.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
It seems it didn't end there. Another video on Instagram (see below) showed the queue to enter the Pavilion Rotary Park, which houses a swimming pool and kids' play area.
And if you thought that was bad, wait until you see the parking ticket queue that one person showed us at a mall in Cape Town—video courtesy of Instagram (see second video below). It's almost as if the first two were for leisure, and because of that, they somehow manifested this one...
