Drop everything, Father Christmas was spotted in Cape Town
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Is it just us or has Santa Claus (Father Christmas) changed his mode of transportation?
Is it just us or has Santa Claus (Father Christmas) changed his mode of transportation?
'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to experience the festivities than seeing Father Christmas on a motorcycle?
As South Africans, we were brought up referring to Santa Claus as 'Father Christmas'. It's a cultural thing.
We can gift Santa that high status because he is known as the one who gives the nation gifts over the season of giving. It seems fitting.
Now, we may not have any snowflakes, and the closest thing to a Christmas miracle might be a cool breeze from the air conditioner, but seeing Santa Claus is something that many people look forward to. It breathes excitement into the air; the legend of Santa, his elves, and his reindeer.
The city of Cape Town was lucky enough to see Father Christmas riding around on their streets recently, and he seemed to be in a hurry. Perhaps he was late for a meeting with the elves?
A video shared on the Love Cape Town Instagram page shows the man in the red suit all kitted out riding his motorcycle in Cape Town. He took the turn-off towards Parow, and then the video stopped. So, no one can say for sure where he was heading.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
People sprang to the comments section with their input, all in the spirit of being cheery.
- "How we’re delivering pastries this Christmas." (Secret Potion Bakery)
- "I love Christmas time and I love this!"
- "Ah this time last year we were heading to CT for Christmas with the family (my 1st experience of Christmas in the sunshine). I miss the sun."
- "I have seen it all in my city, but not this one."
- "Mrs Claus send him to the Hyper to do last minute shopping of gifts."
- "Santa's holiday house is in Clifton - don't tell anyone."
We loved the sense of storytelling and imagination displayed here, it was epic.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
A South African lady who loves her beer
It's that time of year when everyone gets into the spirit of December; i...Danny Guselli 52 minutes ago
-
Vehicle videoed driving in reverse on the N2 in Durban
Apparently, this is why South Africans are never bored...Danny Guselli 56 minutes ago