Things to do in KZN besides visiting the beach

The festive period is often a time for people to celebrate with a beach visit; it's a tradition for many South Africans to go all out to the KZN coast. But the truth is that not everyone is a beach person.

This is why we decided to share some fun things to do with the family this holiday season besides visiting the beach.

1. Take a hike

Several places in and around Durban offer the best hiking views; you can pack a picnic and make a day of it. Here are some options for you and the family:

Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve

Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve

Paradise Valley

Westville Eco Trail

Virginia Bush Nature Reserve

Palmiet Nature Reserve

uMhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve

Giba Gorge Nature Reserve

2. Visit the Moses Mabhida Stadium and People's Park

"Take the kids to the People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium. There is a kid’s play area for under 12s, expansive lawns and a kilometre-long track. Parking is right at the playground, which is made secure for the tiny tots by a little fence. There is a huge space on marble-like paving for the older ones to skateboard and ride bikes down the ramps of the stadium." (Getaway)