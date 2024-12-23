Things to do in KZN besides visiting the beach
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As you might've seen, the mainstream beaches in Durban are packed; here are some alternatives to visiting the beach this holiday season.
The festive period is often a time for people to celebrate with a beach visit; it's a tradition for many South Africans to go all out to the KZN coast. But the truth is that not everyone is a beach person.
This is why we decided to share some fun things to do with the family this holiday season besides visiting the beach.
1. Take a hike
Several places in and around Durban offer the best hiking views; you can pack a picnic and make a day of it. Here are some options for you and the family:
- Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve
- Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve
- Paradise Valley
- Westville Eco Trail
- Virginia Bush Nature Reserve
- Palmiet Nature Reserve
- uMhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve
- Giba Gorge Nature Reserve
2. Visit the Moses Mabhida Stadium and People's Park
"Take the kids to the People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium. There is a kid’s play area for under 12s, expansive lawns and a kilometre-long track. Parking is right at the playground, which is made secure for the tiny tots by a little fence. There is a huge space on marble-like paving for the older ones to skateboard and ride bikes down the ramps of the stadium." (Getaway)
3. uShaka Marine World
There are many things to do at the uShaka Marine World apart from playing at the Wet n Wild waterpark. You can visit the Sea World Aquarium, Sea Animal Encounter Island, Dangerous Creatures, The Village Walk, Gondola Rides, and more.
4. Umgeni Steam Railway
This is a fun experience for the whole family and hosts a craft market with food stalls that are available at Inchanga and refreshments are sold on the train. Food and refreshments are allowed on the train.
5. Umgeni River Bird Park
The bird park has more than 800 birds, including a variety of exotic and local species. Families can get up close and personal with the birds.
"There is a free-flight Bird Show, the first in Africa, with critically endangered species like the Wattled Crane, owls, storks, hornbills and a Cape Vulture in free unrestricted flight - Highly educational and fun. Featuring a cast of birds from North and South America, Africa, Indonesia and Australia, the emphasis is on conservation and education." (SA Venues)
Image Courtesy of iStock
