Summer hacks for you and the family this December

Entertaining should be fun and exciting, here are some tips on how to do Summer better...

Entertaining should be fun and exciting, here are some tips on how to do Summer better...

If there's a way of doing things that make your life easier, then who wouldn't want to do those things? We came across some cool hacks that you can undertake this Summer that not only provide some sort of convenience but also elevate your Summertime favourites. From visiting the beach to having something pretty yet purposeful on your dining table to keep the bugs away, we have you ready for the festive season. 1. Keep the bugs away Keeping the flies away doesn't have to look unappealing; you can make an easy DIY bug repellent by adding lemon slices to a jar and rosemary sprigs. Top with some water and add drops of citronella oil. Add a floating candle and bam; you have something pretty and purposeful. You can watch the tutorial from TikTok here.

Read more: Safety tips for when you are out swimming with the kids

2. Fancy Ice Cubes These are a must during these Summer months. There's the mimosa ice cubes, where you add orange slices to an ice cube tray, top it up with orange juice and an orange or lemon leaf for aesthetics, and freeze. When ready for your mimosas, add the cubes to cute glasses and top with champagne. You can watch the tutorial here. You could also use any fruit you have access to make refreshing ice cubes for your guests. Add the fruit to your cube trays and top with water; not only does the fruit add a pleasing look, but it also adds a nice surprise to any drink. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Read more: Carol Ofori shares five must have items for your beach bag

3. Beach Towel hack This one is by far our favourite. When you don't feel like carrying a beach bag, you can always use your beach towel to carry your essentials, such as a book, sunglasses, and sunblock. You can use your beach towel as a carrier with a simple fold here and tuck there. The TikTok video below shows how to turn your beach towel into a carrier.

4. Bug free drinks When you enjoy refreshments outdoors, use a cupcake liner and a straw to protect your drinks from bugs. Just poke the straw into the middle of the liner so that it is upside down and looks like an umbrella, and this will cover the top of your glass or can. 5. Use throw-away containers to keep things cool If you are having an outdoor get-together, you can add water to a tin foil throwaway and freeze it beforehand. You can use this to keep your food and drinks cool as your day proceeds; of course, depending on how hot it is, this will eventually melt, but it will give you some time to keep things cool.

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of iStock