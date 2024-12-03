Getting kids outdoors these holidays

It’s a challenge many parents face – encouraging their kids to step away from screens and spend more time outdoors.

It’s a challenge many parents face – encouraging their kids to step away from screens and spend more time outdoors.

Kids who are exposed to dirt, sand and mud from a young age have better immune systems. And that's not opinion; it’s clear science - Duncan Pritchard

In our technology-driven world, getting kids outdoors can seem like a daunting task. However, experts agree that nature and technology can not only coexist but also complement each other, sparking children's natural curiosity about the world around them. In the latest episode of The Green Scene podcast, the Green Corridors team discusses a challenge many parents face: getting their kids outdoors in a digital age. Andiswa Susan Dlamini, Sharlene Versfeld, and Duncan Pritchard share practical ways to inspire a love for nature, from planting seeds to exploring local parks and beaches.

Kids who spend more time outdoors have more creativity and less stress levels. - Duncan Pritchard

Balancing screen time with time outdoors The team explores how technology can become a gateway to outdoor adventures. Apps, YouTube, and other digital tools can inspire kids to connect with the outdoors in exciting new ways. If you’re frustrated about your child’s reliance on devices, listen to this episode for ideas on simple outdoor activities, creative tips, and info on balancing screen time with fresh air. You can listen at the top of this page, or directly below – or download it for later.

Canva

The Green Scene is produced by East Coast Radio in partnership with Durban-based NPO Green Corridors.

East Coast Radio Podcasts

Meanwhile, in a previous episode of The Green Scene podcast, the team discussed some of the incredible wildlife that lives alongside us in Durban’s urban gardens, in our homes, and in the rest of the country. From geckos and sunbirds to bees and butterflies, they explored their roles in our mini-ecosystems and offered tips on creating welcoming habitats for them. Listen below.

Follow the series or listen via the ECR website under Podcasts, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

Meet the Hosts of The Green Scene Podcast!

Supplied

Andiswa Susan Dlamini is the Tourism Operations Manager at Green Corridors having worked there since its inception. She cut her teeth at the various Green Corridors sites where she helped manage and co-ordinate activities and has an intimate knowledge of its various operations. She is passionate about her role and helping connect people to the various Green Corridors sites. Andiswa is mum to a fast-growing teenager. Duncan Pritchard heads up tourism product development, project management, planning and marketing at Green Corridors and is an independent sustainability practitioner with a special interest in niche ecotourism markets, avitourism, rural community development and related projects. His work aims at social, environment and economic development using tourism as a tool. He founded ETC-Africa a consultancy specialising in sustainability, ecotourism, conservation and greenhouse gas reporting. He is a registered carbon auditor and founder of the Unearthed academy for social entrepreneurship. He works on sustainability-related projects locally and internationally with groups ranging from small non-profits to local government to multi-national companies around Africa. Sharlene Versfeld is a well-known Durban communications consultant who is also a qualified nature guide, nature enthusiast, and keen conservationist who works with Green Corridors. She loves trail running, hiking and walking, adventures, and travel, having done some iconic overland Africa trips with her family. She is married to an “IT Geek” and has two young adult children.