KZN mom shares how to make six pizzas for under R150

Finding dinner recipes for weekdays can sometimes be tedious. You want to be thrifty because it is still the beginning of the month, but you also want to treat your family to something they will enjoy.

Everyone's favourite go-to meal on lazy days is pizza.

Usually, people gravitate towards takeout, but this can get expensive. Instead of spending between R100 and R200 to buy pizzas for your family dinner, why not buy the ingredients yourself and make several pizzas for the same price?

Durban's mom, Jessie Buxton, has a cost-effective tip on how to get six pizzas for under R150.

The content creator often shares her secrets to leading a frugal life with her family of four. This time she let us in on a savvy dinner idea that she uses to indulge in one of their favourite meals, pizza.