KZN mom shares how to make six pizzas for under R150
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We just love it when moms share their midweek dinner hacks...
Finding dinner recipes for weekdays can sometimes be tedious. You want to be thrifty because it is still the beginning of the month, but you also want to treat your family to something they will enjoy.
Everyone's favourite go-to meal on lazy days is pizza.
Usually, people gravitate towards takeout, but this can get expensive. Instead of spending between R100 and R200 to buy pizzas for your family dinner, why not buy the ingredients yourself and make several pizzas for the same price?
Durban's mom, Jessie Buxton, has a cost-effective tip on how to get six pizzas for under R150.
The content creator often shares her secrets to leading a frugal life with her family of four. This time she let us in on a savvy dinner idea that she uses to indulge in one of their favourite meals, pizza.
She told her followers she would make five pizzas for under R150. Well, at least this is what she initially promised, but she ended up with six pizzas for under R125 in a classic overachiever move.
Buxton visits her local Checkers store to get two packs of mozzarella cheese, a bottle of passata (uncooked tomato purée that has been strained of seeds and skin) and last but not least, she picks up two bags of bread dough. She uses this for her pizza bases and swears it tastes "damn good".
The two bags of bread dough cost roughly R34, but she only used one of them, which made six bases, hence the "extra" saving.
Not only is this a great meal idea for the whole family, but it can also be something fun and interactive to do with the kids. They can be in charge of making their own pizza, which gives them a sense of responsibility and confidence.
Watch her video from TikTok below.
@_justanothermanicmomday_ Who says pizza is expensive!? Not me! 🍕🤤 So a few things… My math in my intro clearly ended up wrong. We ended up with 6 pizzas for R125! And we didn’t even touch our second ball of dough to get the 6. Secondly, bread dough can totally be used for pizza bases! Yes it does not taste exactly the same BUT it is damn good in my opinion and absolutely hits that pizza craving in the 🍑! Oh and actually, the cost is even less than R125 because you won’t even need a full bottle of Passat 😱😏 We do this every Friday night and our kids look forward to it ❤️ And it’s also a perfect way to use up any leftovers in the fridge that could be toppings…like garlic, onion, meat, peppers, etc! Let me know if you’re going to try! 🙌 Shout out to @Checkers South Africa for being the most affordable! 🥳 #pizza #pizzanight #frugalmom #momhack #southafrica #SAMA28 ♬ original sound - Manic Mom | Family Finds
Image Courtesy of iStock
