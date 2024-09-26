Three vegan recipe ideas for our Hindu listeners
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We have gathered some easy-to-prepare light vegan meals for our listeners who are observing the fast for Purtassi and Pithr Paksha.
As many of our Hindu listeners observe their fast for Pithr Paksha and Purtassi, we decided to share some inexpensive and easy-to-make vegan meal ideas that we found online.
First up, we saw this recipe for Marry Me Chickpeas.
Ingredients:
- 1 Can of Drained Chickpeas
- 1 Heaped Teaspoon Crushed Garlic
- 1 Heaped Tablespoon Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
- 125g Fresh Spinach
- 1/2 Teaspoon Crushed Chillies
- 1/2 Diced Onion
- 1 Cup Coconut Milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon Dried Herbs
- 1/2 Teaspoon Black Pepper
Watch how Priyanka from Inspired By Pri's Food prepared this easy recipe - courtesy of TikTok.
@inspiredbyprisfood Marry Me Chickpeas & Spinach 🥬 Here is my Vegan Marry Me Chickpeas recipe that is wholesome, comforting and a fantastic way to enjoy chickpeas, incorporating the goodness of greens for a healthy, high-protein vegan meal. INGEDIENTS 1 Can of Drained Chickpeas 1 Heaped Teaspoon Crushed Garlic 1 Heaped Tablespoon Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto 125g Fresh Spinach 1/2 Teaspoon Crushed Chillies 1/2 Diced Onion 1 Cup Coconut Milk 1/2 Teaspoon Dried Herbs 1/2 Teaspoon Black Pepper METHOD Search for Marry Me Chickpeas & Spinach under inspiredbyprisfood.com #veganrecipes #vegetarianrecipes #chickpeas #AfricaRising #easydinnerrecipes ♬ original sound - user69988162905
This second recipe is a quick and easy Aloo Fry, a potato-based dish. What's fasting without a few potatoes to keep you going?
Ingredients:
- 6 Potatoes (Cubed)
- 1 Onion
- 1/2 Teaspoon Turmeric
- 1 1/2 Teaspoons Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon Jeera Seeds
- A Handful of Chopped Coriander
- 2 Teaspoons Mauritian Masala
- 1 Sprig Curry Leaves
- 2 Red Dried Chillies
- 2 Green Chillies
Method:
- Begin by filling a pot with room-temperature water and adding salt, turmeric, and cubed potatoes. Set it on the stove and bring it to a boil.
- Prepare the flavour base in a heated pan while the potatoes are simmering. Add jeera seeds, dried red chillies, green chillies, and curry leaves. Allow these ingredients to release their aromatic flavours.
- As the onions turn translucent, introduce the Mauritian masala and let it infuse the mix.
- Once your potatoes are tender, add them to the pan. Sprinkle with salt and coriander, ensuring everything is well-coated. And that’s it; your simple and delicious Aloo Fry is ready to enjoy!
The recipe is courtesy of Priyanka from Inspired by Pri's Food and for a more visual tutorial, watch her make it on TikTok.
@inspiredbyprisfood Day 25 Of Purtassi : Simple Aloo Fry 📝RECIPE : https://inspiredbyprisfood.com/quick-and-easy-aloo-fry-recipe/ In under an hour, you can have this scrumptious dish ready to serve. Just boil your potatoes while you gather your spices and condiments, and you’ll be enjoying a delicious dinner or a fantastic lunch in no time. It’s that simple! #aloo #aloofryrecipe #aloofry #vegetarianrecipes #purtassi #indianfood ♬ original sound - Priyanka Govender
Vegetable Manchurian with gravy - Priyanka has fond memories of this dish from when she first tried it as a child in India and calls it the perfect mix of Indian and Chinese cuisine.
Ingredients:
For the Manchurian Balls:
- 5 Cups Finely Chopped Cabbage
- 3 Large Grated Carrots
- 1 Finely Diced Onion
- 1/2 Cup Spring Onions (I used coriander as a substitute)
- 6 Tablespoons Flour
- 6 Tablespoons Cornstarch
- 6 Tablespoons Chilli Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Salt
For the sauce/Gravy:
- 6 Cloves Garlic
- 3 Sliced Green Chillies
- 1/2 Cup Red & Yellow Bell Peppers
- 1/2 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons Vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons Soy Sauce
- 6 Tablespoons Chilli Sauce
- 6 Tablespoons Tomato Sauce
- 1/2 Cup Water
- 1/2 Teaspoon Salt
- 1 Teaspoon Cornstarch mixed with 3 tablespoons of water
- Coriander for garnish
Method:
- Mix together finely chopped cabbage, grated carrots, diced onions, and spring onions (or coriander).
- Add chilli sauce, flour, cornstarch, and salt to the veggie mixture. Combine until it forms a round ball. You may need extra flour and cornstarch if the mixture isn’t forming balls.
- Shape the mixture into small round balls (like meatballs) and refrigerate for an hour to firm up.
- Shallow fry the veggie balls until they turn golden on both sides.
- For the sauce, heat a pan and add chillies and garlic. Sauté with onions and peppers, then sprinkle with black ground pepper.
- Combine all the sauces and add them to the pan. Mix well, add water, and let the sauce simmer. Feel free to adjust the sauce as you prefer.
- Next, stir in the cornstarch mixture to thicken the sauce slightly.
- Add the Manchurian balls to the sauce and coat them thoroughly.
- Garnish with coriander and serve with fresh naan or roti.
These recipes are courtesy of Priyanka from Inspired by Pri's Food. Her take on vegetarian and vegan meals adds a fresh element to cooking and moving through Purtassi and Pithr Paksha.
Watch the video below on TikTok.
@inspiredbyprisfood Day 9 Of Purtassi : Vegetable Manchurian With Gravy I was telling my sister in law about this dish we ate In India when I was little and we decided to make it for dinner. This dish perfectly combines the best of Indian and Chinese cuisine – crispy, deep-fried veggie balls, loaded with chopped vegetables, all coated in a savoury, spicy-sweet sauce. It’s a great way to enjoy your veggies! RECIPE 📝 https://inspiredbyprisfood.com/vegetable-manchurian-with-gravy/ #manchurian #vegetarianrecipes #foodtiktok #purtassi #LevelUpAfrica ♬ original sound - Priyanka Govender
Image Courtesy of TikTok
