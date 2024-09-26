Three vegan recipe ideas for our Hindu listeners

As many of our Hindu listeners observe their fast for Pithr Paksha and Purtassi, we decided to share some inexpensive and easy-to-make vegan meal ideas that we found online.

First up, we saw this recipe for Marry Me Chickpeas.

Ingredients:

1 Can of Drained Chickpeas

1 Heaped Teaspoon Crushed Garlic

1 Heaped Tablespoon Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

125g Fresh Spinach

1/2 Teaspoon Crushed Chillies

1/2 Diced Onion

1 Cup Coconut Milk

1/2 Teaspoon Dried Herbs

1/2 Teaspoon Black Pepper

Watch how Priyanka from Inspired By Pri's Food prepared this easy recipe - courtesy of TikTok.