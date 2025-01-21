Dinner's sorted with these viral TikTok recipes

If you're looking for fun and easy meals to make for dinner then you might want to add these viral TikTok recipes to your menu.

What's for dinner? It's a question moms and dads are asked just about every day. Thanks to these viral TikTok recipes you won't have to think too much about the answer. TikTok recipes are usually visually appealing and quick and easy to make, which is an extra bonus when you want to whip up something quickly. Your children are also more likely to try the viral social media recipe everyone is talking about because, you know, FOMO! So, there will be no more leftovers or food going to waste because your kids don't want to try new things. Here's a look at a few recipes you can try for your next dinner.

TikTok Spaghetti

Pasta recipes are popular on TikTok because you can incorporate them into your meals in so many ways. Hot or cold, sweet or savoury, there's a pasta dish out there for everyone. One of the most popular pasta recipes online in recent years is TikTok Spaghetti. Made with staples you probably have in your cupboard right now, it's a simple recipe for moms and dads who need to get dinner on the table quickly. While there are a few variations, including one similar to TikTok's famous 'Million-Dollar Spaghetti', most are usually made with mince/ground beef. Ingredients include: spaghetti, mince/ground beef, onions, garlic, seasoning of your choice, Alfredo sauce, pasta sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and parsley. Check out the video below to see how it is made.

Marry Me Chicken TikTok Recipe

If your family loves chicken breasts then this Marry Me Chicken TikTok Recipe will make their mouths water. It's basically a Tuscan chicken recipe with a fancy name, but it's delicious nonetheless. Let's call it 'Tuscan Marry Me Chicken'! Ingredients include: chicken breasts, flour, seasoning, onions, garlic, and thickened/heavy cream, chicken broth, and parmesan cheese. Watch the video below to see how to make it.

TikTok Smashed Parmesan Potatoes

This TikTok recipe takes traditional roast potatoes to a whole new level with a bit of help from parmesan cheese. Everything tastes better with cheese after all! These crispy potatoes are the perfect side dish for every dinner. Ingredients include: potatoes, parmesan and garlic.

#smashedpotatoes #potatorecipe #easyrecipe #recipe #crispypotatoes #garlicparmesan #easymealideas #dinner #dinnerideas #easydinners #potatotiktok #cookwithme #dinnerwithme ♬ original sound - Create A Plate with Dina @createaplatewithdina Smashed Garlic-Parmesan Potatoes✨ 1.5 lbs baby potatoes 2 Tbs avocado or neutral oil 3 tbs butter, softened 1 tsp garlic salt 3 garlic cloves, pressed 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated Garnish: Freshly chopped parsley Freshly grated Parmesan cheese Sour cream Dipping Sauce: 3/4 cup sour cream 1/4 cup heavy cream 1-2 Tbs pickle juice (or lemon juice) 1 scallion, chopped 1 Tbs fresh parsley, chopped 1 Tbs fresh dill, chopped (or 1 tsp dry dill) 1/2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp black pepper 1. Wash potatoes, place into pot, fill with cold water with 1 inch of water being above the potatoes. Bring to a boil, salt the water with a generous amount of salt. Boil until fork tender. Drain potatoes. 2. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place potatoes on a baking sheet that’s covered with parchment paper or foil. Allow the potatoes to rest 5 mins then pour 2 Tbs oil over the potatoes and coat each potato with the oil by rubbing with hands. 3. Next, to “smash” the potatoes, press down on each potato with the bottom of a mug or glass cup. 4. Now make the garlic Parmesan butter by combining softened butter, 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, pressed garlic, and 1 tsp garlic salt. Mix together then evenly distribute the butter by placing a small amount of butter on each smashed potato. Spread the butter on top of each potato and place the baking sheet into the oven to bake for 35-45 minutes or until potatoes are crispy at the top. 5. Meanwhile, make the sour cream dipping sauce. In a bowl combine sour cream, heavy whipping cream, pickle juice, freshly chopped parsley, freshly chopped dill, chopped scallion, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp black pepper. Mix together. If the dipping sauce is too thick, add more pickle juice to reach the desired consistency. Refrigerate while you wait for the potatoes. 6. Once the potatoes are done, removed from the oven and garnish with extra grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. 7. Place smashed potatoes on a serving platter and immediately serve with the sour cream dipping sauce. Enjoy! #potatoes

Viral Cucumber Kimchi TikTok

Next to pasta, cheese and potatoes, TikTok chefs also love cucumbers! TikToker @logagm is leading the cucumbers-are-everything revolution and has dozens of recipes. His cucumber kimchi recipes usually get millions of views. Here's one of our favourites, erm, minus the MSG.

