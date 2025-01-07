'Squid Game' fans spread the love while shopping

If you're an avid 'Squid Games' fan, you're probably thrilled that Season 2 premiered on Netflix this past December. There's something special about the anticipation leading up to the release of a new season of your favourite show.

The South Korean drama took the world by storm in 2021, introducing us to the chilling world of cash-strapped players accepting a bizarre challenge to compete in children's games, with a deadly prize of 45.6 billion won on the line.

Die-hard fans often take things one step too far, and this time, a Johannesburg couple has done just that. With Season 2 finally here, they decided to express their love for 'Squid Game' by donning matching turquoise tracksuits, just like the iconic players.

Watch the first in a series of TikTok videos where this couple brings their favourite characters into the real world.

