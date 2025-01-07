'Squid Game' fans spread the love while shopping

'Squid Game' fans spread their love while shopping
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"Oh, you match Checkers..."
If you're an avid 'Squid Games' fan, you're probably thrilled that Season 2 premiered on Netflix this past December. There's something special about the anticipation leading up to the release of a new season of your favourite show.
The South Korean drama took the world by storm in 2021, introducing us to the chilling world of cash-strapped players accepting a bizarre challenge to compete in children's games, with a deadly prize of 45.6 billion won on the line.
Die-hard fans often take things one step too far, and this time, a Johannesburg couple has done just that. With Season 2 finally here, they decided to express their love for 'Squid Game' by donning matching turquoise tracksuits, just like the iconic players.
Watch the first in a series of TikTok videos where this couple brings their favourite characters into the real world.
@lichipan_ STARTING OFF 2025 WITH @Squid Game Netflix 🦑🦑🦑 #squidgame #squidgamenetflix #korean #netflix #2025 #viral #fyp #foryoupage #blowthisup #squid ♬ Pink Soldiers - 23
Li Chi Pan and her husband weren't afraid to wear their tracksuits in public, even making sure they caught the attention of fellow fans who admired their matching outfits.
The tracksuits closely resemble the ones worn by the contestants on the show, but with a twist – they are the exact shade of turquoise seen at Checkers. So, naturally, it seemed only fitting for the couple to debut their tracksuits on a shopping trip.
Watch as Li Chi Pan strolls through a Checkers store in her tracksuit, proudly displaying player number 218. What's even more interesting is that the couple chose numbers 218 and 456 – the digits of the protagonist and his childhood friend. The video is courtesy of TikTok.
Li Chi Pan captioned the video: "Husband asked if we could go out in public with our tracksuits… I accepted the dare."
@lichipan_ Husband asked if we could go out in public with our tracksuits… I accepted the dare 🚀🇿🇦🦑🫠 @Checkers_Sixty60 @Squid Game Netflix #checkers #checkerssa #southafrica #squidgames #squidgame #squidgame2 #dare #johannesburg #blowthisup #viral #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Squid Game (Let's Play) - Alok
Watch as Li Chi Pan interacts with some of the Checkers staff about 'Squid Games' – courtesy of TikTok.
If you're a fan and want to get your hands on these tracksuits, Li Chi Pan shares that they bought theirs from Ali Express.
@lichipan_ @Checkers_Sixty60 staff asked for a pic and we asked them which was their favourite game 🦑🦑🦑 #squidgame #games #southafrica #fyp #foryoupage #viral #blowthisup #lol #prank #checkers #southafrica #netflix @Squid Game Netflix @Netflix ♬ original sound - Li Chi Pan
Image Courtesy of TikTok
