Recipe: Sweet chilli chicken pizza

Millions of people from all over the world enjoy eating pizza.

Pizza dates back thousands of years. According to several publications, it originated in Italy, although it is now available in different parts of the world.

Chantal Lascaris, the author of 'All Sorts of Salads' cookbook, has shared her Sweet Chilli Chicken Pizza recipe.

Her latest project, 'All Sorts of Junk Food Made Healthy', puts a healthy spin on popular junk food dishes.

"Who doesn’t love junk food? I certainly do – be it cosy comfort food, or Friday night sofa surfing with a burger and fries or picking at a plate of cheesy nachos. I’m a self-confessed junk food rebel, and so I decided to do something healthy about it," she said in a statement.

Chantal added: "This is not a cookbook for weight loss, it’s a book for gaining back your junk food power by putting a healthier spin on everything that would ordinarily be ‘bad’ for your waistline. All it takes is a conscious decision to use nutrient rich ingredients, and smarter preparation."

Her latest book allows you to indulge in your guilty pleasures without the guilt!

Don't believe us? Try her sweet chilli chicken pizza recipe and see for yourself!

Ingredients

4 tsp olive oil

2 chicken breast fillets, cut into bite-size pieces

½ cup low-fat smooth cottage cheese

¼ cup low-sugar sweet chilli sauce, plus extra for topping

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 red pepper, sliced

¼ cup sherry vinegar

4 wraps

½ cup tomato paste

8 Peppadews, sliced

1/3 cup low-fat cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad greens for garnishing

Method:

To a non-stick pan, add 1 tsp olive oil & sauté the chicken pieces until done.

Remove the pan from the heat, add the ¼ cup sweet chilli sauce & mix until the chicken is coated. Remove from the pan and keep warm.

Add the mushrooms & red pepper to the same pan & sauté for a few minutes until starting to soften. Pour over the sherry vinegar & continue to sauté until the sherry has evaporated & the veggies have softened.

Over each wrap, smear 2 tablespoons of cottage cheese & 2 tablespoons of tomato paste.

Place a wrap, unsmeared side down, in the pan & heat until browned underneath.

Remove from the pan & scatter over a quarter of the vegetables, chicken & peppadews. Top with a quarter of the cheddar & dab a touch of sweet chilli sauce over the wrap.

Season with salt and pepper.

Repeat with the remaining wraps.

Place the wraps under the grill for 3 – 5 minutes, or until the cheese starts to melt.

Garnish with salad greens & serve immediately.

Enjoy!

