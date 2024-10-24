Diwali may be recognised as a public holiday in the future
For the first time, the Department of Home Affairs has responded positively to the request to review the Public Holidays Act to include religious holidays such as Diwali and Eid as public holidays.
In the past, many organisations have petitioned the South African government to make religious holidays such as Diwali to be declared a public holiday. Sadly, this has fallen flat in the past.
However, the recent application made by a Non-Profit Organisation, Survival Centre in Phoenix, Durban, has received a positive response from the Department of Home Affairs.
Ethan Ramkuar and Nazeera Khan, the organisation's representatives, were excited by the Department of Home Affairs's hopeful response.
"In a written response to Ramkuar, Home Affairs acknowledged the concerns raised. Director-General Tommy Makhode said that although the declared public holidays may not cater to all religious groups, any amendment to the act requires an executive decision and Cabinet approval. In this regard, please be advised that the contents of your email will be considered as part of the department’s policy development and decision-making processes.” (The Witness)
The positive response from the Department of Home Affairs has left many advocates feeling optimistic about the future of representation in terms of public holidays in South Africa.
Vice president Sherry Mahabeer, the founder and chairperson of Tamil Business Warriors, and trustee of the South African Tamil Federation (SATF) Karthigasen Moothsamy have been in support of recognising Diwali as a public holiday.
They said that when South Africa can acknowledge Diwali as a public holiday, then it will be a true representation of us living as a rainbow nation.
What are your thoughts on the matter?
Image Courtesy of iStock
