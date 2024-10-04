 Celebrate love and light at the Durban Diwali Festival
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter

From Thursday, 31 October, until Friday, 1 November, the Hindu community will be observing the Diwali festival. This is where you can go and celebrate...

Diwali
It is almost time for the festival of lights!

The biggest religious event in the Hindu calendar takes place from 31 October until 1 November 2024.

Diwali, which dates back to ancient India, is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists worldwide.

The festival marks the beginning of the new year in the Vikrama calendar. Lights are lit to invite Lakshmi - the goddess of wealth, into people's lives. These lights are placed on the streets and in houses in order to show Lakshmi the way into the house.  

Another significance of the festival is that it symbolises light over darkness and the triumph of good over evil. 

If you are looking for a place to visit where you can have a memorable time, then head to the Durban Diwali Festival. It takes place at the Old Durban Drive-In site from 4 October until 27 October. 

The event will feature stalls, games, and loads of entertainment for those who attend. 

The good news is that entrance is free. 

See more about the event in the below poster. 

@adrianjmaharaj2558 Here it is. THE DURBAN DIWALI FAIR 2024 has arrived 😃👋 People of Durban, North, South, East & West, prepare yourselves for this event taking place and settle in to the Fair, Try out some new stalls, Games and loads of entertainment waiting for you. They are all here at the DURBAN DIWALI FAIR.🎡🎪 Visit us as we Brighten up your night and make memories with your loved ones. If you have plans this Weekend, Don't be lazy, get off your TV🖥 and experience the fun 😃👋 #comingsoon2024 #extremelightingisthebest #lightsbyextremelighting #powercutsdontexist😄 #familybelongstogether🥰🥰 #familytime #funwithfriends😅🤭 #weekendvibes #weekendplans #extremelighting #peopleofdurban #durbandiwalifair #chettysfunfair #funforeveryone ♬ original sound - TrevyG👑

