Celebrate love and light at the Durban Diwali Festival

It is almost time for the festival of lights!

The biggest religious event in the Hindu calendar takes place from 31 October until 1 November 2024.

Diwali, which dates back to ancient India, is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists worldwide.

The festival marks the beginning of the new year in the Vikrama calendar. Lights are lit to invite Lakshmi - the goddess of wealth, into people's lives. These lights are placed on the streets and in houses in order to show Lakshmi the way into the house.

Another significance of the festival is that it symbolises light over darkness and the triumph of good over evil.

If you are looking for a place to visit where you can have a memorable time, then head to the Durban Diwali Festival. It takes place at the Old Durban Drive-In site from 4 October until 27 October.

The event will feature stalls, games, and loads of entertainment for those who attend.

The good news is that entrance is free.

See more about the event in the below poster.

