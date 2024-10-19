DIY Diwali decor that is inexpensive

It's almost time for the festival of lights and colour. Here are some inexpensive but stylish home decor ideas.

Hindus from all around the world are gearing themselves up for the festival of lights, Diwali. It is an auspicious time for the Hindu community, bringing a sense of warmth, joy, the feeling of good conquering evil, bright colours, noise, food, family, and vibrance. Families decorate their homes with lights, candles, bright decorations, flowers, and colourful rangoli designs. The festival of Diwali welcomes prosperity and good energy. Therefore, it makes sense that your home looks the part, plus the decorations make for great merriment...

We have found three inexpensive Diwali decoration ideas you can do with the family this year. 1. Glitter paper wall garlands In a video on TikTok, a person used a glitter foam board, a string of beads, glue, and some pretty string to make a hanging string garland. These are great to add to the walls and could be an excellent photo area backdrop. Check how easy they are to make in the video from TikTok.

2. Paper Diyas These are great for table decor or you could also add string to them and hang on the walls. They only require bright coloured cardboard, a glitter foam board or you could just add glitter to the cardboard with hot glue or craft glue. This is a lovely craft idea to do with the kids for Diwali. Watch how easy they were to make in the video from TikTok.

3. Diwali Marigold Wreath What's a holiday without a wreath? This faux marigold wreath adds a pop of colour and is a great decoration for your entrance hall at home. All you need is a hula hoop, faux marigold garlands, and buff tape. Check how beautiful it came out in the video below from TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok