Call for residents to pressure govt to improve policing

Her comments come after Stats SA this week released figures showing that 2.6 million households experienced housebreaking or burglary in the past five years.

These numbers surfaced just days before the release of Friday's quarterly crime statistics.

But De Haas believes these official figures don't accurately reflect the true extent of crime, as many incidents in the country go unreported.





"The thing about statistics which people don't really realise is that it tells you nothing if the stats have gone up or down over a few months. Whether or not they go down the next month that's the nature of it.

"The only way you can make generalisations about crime going up or down you will have to look at the manual stats to see whether the trend is upward or downward even on a yearly basis you can't make much in a way of meaningful comparison say between this year and last year."





