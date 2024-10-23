Three Burfi recipes to try out this Diwali

Diwali is approaching, and Hindus are busy preparing for the festival of lights. In addition to getting their homes ready for the auspicious festival, many families begin baking.

From Burfi to Gulab Jamun, kids and adults alike are spoilt for choice.

Over the years, many Hindus have adapted their recipes. While some still use their grandmother's tried-and-tested method of making their favourite sweetmeat, others are opting for the easier approach.

Either way is just right because everyone has their way of making Burfi, but we wanted to share a few ways with you from some of these seasoned South African Indian foodies.

First, we saw Lorraine from Tamarind and Thyme and her version, which seemed simple enough.

Check out her recipe below - courtesy of TikTok.