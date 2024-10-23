Three Burfi recipes to try out this Diwali
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We haven't met a person who doesn't enjoy Burfi, and we doubt we ever will...
Diwali is approaching, and Hindus are busy preparing for the festival of lights. In addition to getting their homes ready for the auspicious festival, many families begin baking.
From Burfi to Gulab Jamun, kids and adults alike are spoilt for choice.
Over the years, many Hindus have adapted their recipes. While some still use their grandmother's tried-and-tested method of making their favourite sweetmeat, others are opting for the easier approach.
Either way is just right because everyone has their way of making Burfi, but we wanted to share a few ways with you from some of these seasoned South African Indian foodies.
First, we saw Lorraine from Tamarind and Thyme and her version, which seemed simple enough.
Check out her recipe below - courtesy of TikTok.
@tamarindnthyme This is the easiest Burfi to make Milk Burfi 2 cups powdered milk 1/2 cup icing sugar 200ml milk 3 tablespoon butter #milkburfi #burfirecipe #diwalirecipes #foodtok ♬ Reflections - Gabriel Albuquerqüe
Then we saw Priyanka from Inspired by Pri's Food, and her version required leaving the Burfi and butter mix to stand overnight and blitzing the mixture to get it extra smooth.
Check out her recipe below from TikTok.
@inspiredbyprisfood The Best Burfee Recipe If you love Burfee, you’re bound to fall head over heels for this recipe. It’s a delightful combination of fudge-like richness, creaminess, and an ideal texture. Plus, it’s surprisingly simple to prepare and moulds perfectly. INGREDIENTS 🪔 1 Tin (290g) Nestle Cream 🪔 1 1/4 Cups Of Milk 🪔 500g Instant Milk Powder 🪔 3/4 Cup Caster Sugar 🪔 1 1/4 Cup Icing Sugar 🪔40g Butter 🪔 1 Teaspoon Rose Essence 🪔 1/2 Teaspoon Ground Cardamom FULL RECIPE :https://inspiredbyprisfood.com/easy-burfee-recipe/ #burfee #burfi #burfirecipe #mithai #sweetmeats #diwalirecipes ♬ original sound - Priyanka Govender
And last but not least because these looked super decadent, is a recipe from Tahila, That Non-Dancing Chef.
Watch the video below from TikTok.
@tahila.daisy Burfee again, because it's just that good!! #burfee #indian #tiktoksouthafrica #fyp #chef ♬ Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
Image Courtesy of TikTok
