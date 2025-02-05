Dad: "It's our first homework and we already fighting"
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The homework struggle is real but this father is showing us the lighter side of homework life.
The homework struggle is real but this father is showing us the lighter side of homework life.
School is back in session, and the kids are settling into their new routines. Most families have found their rhythm, adjusting to the daily juggle of school and activities.
For parents, that also means stepping in to help with homework in the hustle and bustle. Whoo-hoo, how exciting! The hint of sarcasm is only because this generation of kids seems to "know it all" – turning what should be a fairly simple task into a full-blown debate.
One Durban dad gave us a hilarious peek into the reality of homework time, sharing a video of his first homework session with his daughter… which quickly turned into a bicker session.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@mtho_khuzwayo Its goona be a long Year our first home work #SAMA28 #2025 #homework #ukhozifm ##SABC #departmentofeducation #portnatalskool ♬ original sound - Mthoh Khuzwayo
After an argument over how to write the date, Dad eventually lets his daughter do things her way. To be honest, though, we're surprised he knew there was another way of doing things being a "girl dad".
But it didn't end there. In another video, he’s seen patiently giving instructions, while his daughter is completely preoccupied with one thing – 'Paw Patrol'. Priorities, right?
If you’ve ever helped a child with homework, you’ll definitely relate! Watch the hilarious moment below – video courtesy of TikTok.
@mtho_khuzwayo Homework time with my Princess #PowerPatro#SAMA28 #Homework #Tiktokfamily #Sjavaatm ♬ original sound - Mthoh Khuzwayo
We want to help you find your way in this homework struggle. Check out these tips when approaching homework with your kids.
Control distractions: Make sure that homework time is welcomed with minimal distractions. The TV and radio should be off. Set up a conducive, homework-friendly environment, and make sure you and your child are comfortable.
Establish a routine: Set out time for homework. This might take some time to get right, but work out what works best for your family. Maybe it's before supper or after school. Pick out a time when your child is alert and engaged.
Communicate with the teachers: Make sure to work within the curriculum and teaching style that your child's teacher follows. This will support your child's confidence in what they are learning and reinforce it.
Don't do the homework for them: Remember that the homework is your child's and not yours; you are there to assist and guide them; they must do their homework independently.
Motivate and encourage: Don't come down hard on them for not doing things correctly. Be patient, motivate them, and encourage them.
Lead by example: Your kids mirror your actions, so show them how to read a book or what it looks like when you are doing work so they have something to reference.
Monitor their work: If you find they are struggling in certain areas, pay more attention to this part of their work and speak to their teachers for advice on how to help them.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Coca-Cola recall: No impact on South Africa
Concerned about the Coca-Cola recall? Here’s why South African consumers...Stacey & J Sbu 26 minutes ago
-
Relief for domestic helpers: National minimum wage increased
A new wage hike has been announced, increasing the minimum wage by just ...Stacey & J Sbu 31 minutes ago