Durban bride gushes over dad's sweet gesture at wedding
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A 'girl dad' will always be his daughter's biggest supporter...
A 'girl dad' will always be his daughter's biggest supporter...
Weddings are filled with sweet moments waiting to be captured and celebrated. Sometimes, the moments we don't see are the sweetest, but thanks to videographers, those moments are no longer lost to us.
A few weeks ago, we saw a hilarious video shared by a Durban bride whose husband was being attacked by ants during their post-wedding photoshoot.
If this moment had not been captured on video, it would've been a funny anecdote between the couple. However, with the video and photos, it can be shared with generations to come.
Something similar happened to another Durban couple recently. It wasn't so funny as it was sweet – a moment that displayed a father's deep love for his daughter.
In a video shared on social media, the bride's father wanted his daughter's first kiss with her husband to be perfect. So much so that he stood up at the altar and fixed her veil mid-smooch.
Deborah Naidoo shared a snippet of the moment on her TikTok account. She received overflowing support and love from social media users who thought the moment was sweet and wholesome.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@deborahnaidoo
My father to the rescue 😂🥲♬ Love story orchestra - Nobilities
The couple planned a beautiful wedding at the Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel on the Snell Parade in North Beach, Durban.
Like every great wedding, it was all about the details, and aside from Deborah's dad's sweet gesture, the groom also had some highlights that needed to be applauded.
In a separate video, the bride shared a key part of her husband's wedding speech. They both nailed it here.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@deborahnaidoo
🥹🤣❤️♬ original sound - Debzi👩🏽
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
World Cancer Day 2025: How are you honouring the day?
Today, 4 February, marks World Cancer Day. Here's what it's all about.Stacey & J Sbu 21 minutes ago
-
WATCH: Taxi driver stops to help elderly man cross street
A video of a taxi driver getting out of his vehicle to help an elderly m...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago