Durban bride gushes over dad's sweet gesture at wedding

Weddings are filled with sweet moments waiting to be captured and celebrated. Sometimes, the moments we don't see are the sweetest, but thanks to videographers, those moments are no longer lost to us.

A few weeks ago, we saw a hilarious video shared by a Durban bride whose husband was being attacked by ants during their post-wedding photoshoot.

If this moment had not been captured on video, it would've been a funny anecdote between the couple. However, with the video and photos, it can be shared with generations to come.

Something similar happened to another Durban couple recently. It wasn't so funny as it was sweet – a moment that displayed a father's deep love for his daughter.