 Durban bride gushes over dad's sweet gesture at wedding
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A 'girl dad' will always be his daughter's biggest supporter...

The father of the bride fixes her veil during her first kiss with husband/TikTok Screenshot/deborahnaidoo

Weddings are filled with sweet moments waiting to be captured and celebrated. Sometimes, the moments we don't see are the sweetest, but thanks to videographers, those moments are no longer lost to us. 

A few weeks ago, we saw a hilarious video shared by a Durban bride whose husband was being attacked by ants during their post-wedding photoshoot. 

If this moment had not been captured on video, it would've been a funny anecdote between the couple. However, with the video and photos, it can be shared with generations to come. 

Something similar happened to another Durban couple recently. It wasn't so funny as it was sweet – a moment that displayed a father's deep love for his daughter. 

Read more: A big, fat KZN Indian wedding oozes with love and laughter

In a video shared on social media, the bride's father wanted his daughter's first kiss with her husband to be perfect. So much so that he stood up at the altar and fixed her veil mid-smooch. 

Deborah Naidoo shared a snippet of the moment on her TikTok account. She received overflowing support and love from social media users who thought the moment was sweet and wholesome. 

Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok

@deborahnaidoo

My father to the rescue 😂🥲

♬ Love story orchestra - Nobilities

Read more: South African and South Korean wedding wins hearts

The couple planned a beautiful wedding at the Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel on the Snell Parade in North Beach, Durban. 

Like every great wedding, it was all about the details, and aside from Deborah's dad's sweet gesture, the groom also had some highlights that needed to be applauded. 

In a separate video, the bride shared a key part of her husband's wedding speech. They both nailed it here. 

Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok

@deborahnaidoo

🥹🤣❤️

♬ original sound - Debzi👩🏽
Image Courtesy of TikTok

