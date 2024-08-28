Boy comes home to find his dog ate his homework
A South African family realised that locking doors might be a good idea when a pup is in the house.
When we think about the age-old excuse school kids gave their teachers when they failed to do their homework, we must say it was ingenious initially.
"The dog ate my homework" has long been a classic excuse many still find amusing. But be warned: Some have lived to tell how their dogs ate their homework. The saying indeed stemmed from somewhere, but it turned into a fib along the way, perhaps because people began using it too often.
Mzansi's Greatest Family shared how their dog, Zumi, ate their son Khosi's homework, which left him with his head in his hands.
Mzansi's Greatest Family has a healthy following on TikTok and often posts videos about family dynamics. They are known for their humour and ability to bring out the lightheartedness surrounding family.
This time, they were laying their son Khosi's homework to rest. Dad was adamant about reprimanding their pet dog, but Zumi, like a toddler, was not at all fazed by his actions. He went on to bite and tear up Khosi's homework while he was being scolded.
Poor Khosi looked concerned and was probably trying to figure out how he would remedy this situation. He explains to his father that this was an assignment he was working on...
Watch what happened below - courtesy of TikTok.
@mzansisgreatestfamily
Someone is going to be in big trouble at school tomorrow🙆♂️🙆♂️😢😢😂😂😂😂♬ original sound - Mzansis Greatest Family
It was hilarious to watch how the dad tried so hard to discipline their pet pup; these pups will get away with anything and everything, they even rank higher than your kids in this department.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
